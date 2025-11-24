The Best Business Cards This Week for Travel, Cash Back, and More: Nov. 24, 2025
Did you know you don't need to be the CEO of a Fortune 500 to apply for a business credit card?
It's true -- even if you're just a freelancer or have a side gig, you can probably get approved for a business card. And some of the best ones can save you hundreds or even thousands a year, with great travel perks, earning rates, welcome bonuses, and more.
Want to learn more? Here are some of our favorite business credit cards available this week.
Top business cards this week
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
|
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
|
4.70/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
200,000 Membership Rewards® points Elevated Welcome Offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
1X - 5X points • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 17.99% - 28.74% Variable
|
4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
|
5.00/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn $750 bonus cash back Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business. Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 17.24% - 25.24% Variable
|
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
|
4.90/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn 90,000 bonus points Earn 90,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn 3 points per $1 in select business categories Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases-with no limit to the amount you can earn.
|
Intro: N/A
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.99% - 25.99% Variable
|
4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express
|
4.80/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
15,000 Membership Rewards® points Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
1x - 2x points Earn 2X points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners. 2X applies to the first $50,000 in purchases per year, 1 point per dollar thereafter. Terms and limitations apply.
|
Intro:
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months from date of account opening
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.99% - 26.99% Variable
|
4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
|
4.70/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
$300 cash back $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
1% - 3% cash back 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
|
Intro: 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 9 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 9 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)
|
4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
What to know before applying for a business credit card
I didn't even have an LLC set up when I got my first business credit card. One-person operations and even folks with small side hustles can qualify for a business credit card.
Here's what to keep in mind:
- You don't need an LLC: Sole proprietors and freelancers can apply using their Social Security number instead of an EIN. Just use your personal name as the business name.
- List your business income realistically: This can include side hustle income, freelance work, or even estimated earnings if you're just launching.
- Business cards don't show up on your personal credit (usually): Most business cards don't report regular activity to your personal credit report. But, if you fail to pay and start defaulting, your personal credit will be affected.
Just keep in mind: Qualifying might be easy, but using your business credit card responsibly is what really sets you up for long-term success.
How to choose the right business card
Picking the best business credit card really comes down to how you spend and what you care about most.
If you're after big welcome bonuses, look for cards that offer a hefty upfront reward with reasonable spending requirements.
If you prefer simplicity, a flat-rate cash back card might be your best bet. Some cards are more complex, but offer better travel perks like lounge access, status upgrades, or flexible points you can transfer.
And if you're planning a large purchase or just getting started, a 0% intro APR card can offer valuable breathing room while you ramp things up.
The key is choosing the one that matches your business goals -- not just the flashiest offer.
Pairing business cards and personal cards
Take it from me -- it's way easier to manage your accounts when your personal and business cards live with the same bank.
Some issuers even let you pool rewards between personal and business accounts. For example, I have both Chase personal cards and Chase business cards, which means I can combine all my points and redeem for bigger travel redemptions or cash back.
If you're already loyal to a certain bank or rewards program, check if they offer a business version of your favorite card. It can make your whole system more streamlined.
Compare all our top picks for business cards and travel-friendly options in 2025.
FAQs
-
Yes, and I did when I first opened one. Card issuers approve applications from sole proprietors, freelancers, and side hustlers. Just be honest about your expected income, even if it's small or seasonal.
-
Business cards often have higher credit limits, tools for tracking expenses, and rewards tailored to business categories (like office supplies, software, or advertising).
-
Generally, no. Credit card rewards are treated as rebates or discounts, not income. But check with a tax pro if you're redeeming points in unusual ways.
Our Research Expert
