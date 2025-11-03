Top Business Credit Card Offers Worth Checking Out This Week: Nov. 3, 2025
Every Monday, my team and I release our favorite business card promos -- and this week's batch has some serious heat.
There's a freshly boosted Amex welcome offer that's a win for anyone spending big on travel, software, or online ads. Also in the mix are some tried-and-true cards with consistent rewards, and some no-annual-fee options that are easy to manage.
Here are the best business cards worth a look right now.
Our featured pick:
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
Great for: Simple, flat-rate rewards
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.99% - 28.74% Variable
Rewards • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases
1X - 5X points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer Elevated Welcome Offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
200,000 Membership Rewards® points
-
If business travel is a priority, this card brings premium rewards and perks. Earn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com, plus an enhanced 2X on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more. With access to 1,400+ lounges, annual travel credits, and TSA PreCheck/Global Entry fee credit, frequent flyers can easily offset the $895 fee and enjoy more comfort on the road. (Terms apply.)
-
- Versatile rewards points
- Huge welcome offer
- Airport lounge access
- Complimentary elite statuses
- Tons of statement credits
- High annual fee
-
- Elevated Welcome Offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
- The American Express Global Lounge Collection® can provide an escape at the airport. With complimentary access to more than 1,550 airport lounges across 140 countries and counting, you have more airport lounge options than any other credit card company on the market as of 07/2025.
- See how you can unlock over $3,500 in business and travel value annually after meeting qualifying spend thresholds on the Business Platinum Card. Terms apply.
- New! Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually for up to a total of $600 in statement credits per calendar year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using the Business Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- No Preset Spending Limit: The spending limit on the Business Platinum Card is flexible, so unlike a traditional credit card with a set limit, the amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment and credit history.
- Make the Business Platinum Card® work even harder for you. Hilton For Business members get up to $200 back per calendar year when you make an eligible purchase at Hilton properties across the globe. Benefit enrollment required.
- Fly like a pro with a $200 Airline Fee Credit. Select one qualifying airline to receive up to $200 back per year on baggage fees and other incidentals.
- Use the Business Platinum Card and get up to $209 back per calendar year on your CLEAR® Plus Membership (subject to auto-renewal).
- Maximize your time away with Fine Hotels + Resorts through Amex Travel™.
- New! Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits on U.S purchases directly with Dell Technologies on the Business Platinum Card and an additional $1,000 statement credit after you spend $5,000 or more on that same Card per calendar year.
- New! Enroll and get a $250 statement credit after you spend $600 or more on U.S. purchases directly with Adobe per calendar year on the Business Platinum Card.
- Get up to $90 in statement credits quarterly for purchases with Indeed on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $360 back per year. Enrollment required.
- Get up to $10 in statement credits per month for wireless telephone service purchases made directly with a wireless provider in the U.S. on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $120 back per year. Enrollment required.
- Enhanced! 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.
- 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com
- 1X points on other eligible purchases
- $895 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
Top business cards this week
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
|
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
|
4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
|200,000 Membership Rewards® points Elevated Welcome Offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
|1X - 5X points • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 17.99% - 28.74% Variable
|
4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
|
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
|
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
|Earn $900 bonus cash back Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 17.24% - 23.24% Variable
|
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
|
Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
|
4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
|Earn $900 bonus cash back Earn $900 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
|Earn 5% cash back in select business categories Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 17.24% - 25.24% Variable
|
4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
|
Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
|
4.60/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
|$300 cash back $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
|1.5% cash back Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
|
Intro: 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 9 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 9 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)
|
4.60/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
|
The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express
The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express
|
4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
|15,000 Membership Rewards® points Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
|1x - 2x points Earn 2X points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners. 2X applies to the first $50,000 in purchases per year, 1 point per dollar thereafter. Terms and limitations apply.
|
Intro:
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months from date of account opening
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.99% - 26.99% Variable
|
4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
|
Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
|
4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
|$300 cash back $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
|1% - 3% cash back 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
|
Intro: 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 9 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 9 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)
|
4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Finding the business card that actually works for you
The best business credit card is the one that supports how you run your business -- not just the one with the flashiest headline or biggest welcome offer.
So before applying, think carefully about your business spending and the perks that make the most sense to you.
If you want consistency, a flat-rate cash back card might be the best pick. On the other hand, if you're booking flights all the time, renting cars, or attending conferences, a travel rewards card with lounge access and transferable points might give you way more bang for your buck.
Also to consider is taking advantage of a good 0% intro APR offer. This could help spread out the cost of new purchases with no interest.
And if you're looking to keep expenses lean, there are plenty of no-annual-fee options that still pack great perks.
Things to know before you apply
Good news -- you don't need to run a full-blown company to get a business credit card. Even if you're just freelancing, consulting, flipping stuff online, or building a side hustle, you probably qualify.
A few things to keep in mind:
- You don't need an LLC or registered business name. You can apply as a sole proprietor using your own personal name and Social Security number.
- When it comes to income, just be honest. You can include side hustle money, freelance gigs, or even what you expect to earn if you're just getting started.
- And most of the time, business card usage won't show up on your personal credit report, unless you miss payments. So they shouldn't mess with your personal credit utilization.
That said, business or personal -- credit cards are still credit. So spend smart and stay on top of payments.
Personal vs. business credit cards: What's the difference?
They might look the same in your wallet, but personal rewards cards and business credit cards are made for different things.
Business cards are built to handle work expenses -- like purchasing office tech, software, online ads, travel, and even paying contractors. They usually have higher limits and come with tools to help you track spending or the ability to add employee cards.
Personal cards are better for everyday stuff like groceries, gas, retail shopping, and travel.
If you've got both personal and business cards, it can be way easier to keep them under the same bank. It just makes management a little smoother. And some banks (like Chase or Amex) even let you combine your rewards across both cards.
FAQs
-
Technically, yes. The cards work exactly the same at the register. But it's not really a great idea to "mingle" your personal and business expenses. That can make taxes and bookkeeping a total headache. It's better to keep things separate from the start.
-
When you first apply, you'll usually get a hard credit check. So yes, a small ding upfront. But after that, most business cards don't report your spending to your personal credit unless you fall behind on payments.
-
Some issuers give you free employee cards, but others might charge an annual fee. It usually comes down to how many perks are included.
Either way, they're super handy for tracking team purchases and earning rewards on all that spending. Just double-check the terms before adding employee cards so you know what to expect.
Our Research Expert
