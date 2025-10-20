Best Business Credit Cards This Week, Oct. 20, 2025 -- Don't Miss These Bonus Offers
Some heavy-hitters just landed -- including a fresh limited-time bonus from American Express that's ideal for high spenders in categories like travel, tech, and digital ads.
Whether you're running a lean solo operation or scaling up fast, these cards can help you earn serious rewards, simplify expense tracking, and even unlock premium travel benefits.
Here are the best business credit cards worth checking out this week.
Our featured pick:
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
Great for: Simple, flat-rate rewards
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.99% Variable
Rewards • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases
1X - 5X points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer Elevated Welcome Offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
200,000 Membership Rewards® points
-
If business travel is a priority, this card brings premium rewards and perks. Earn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com, plus an enhanced 2X on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more. With access to 1,400+ lounges, annual travel credits, and TSA PreCheck/Global Entry fee credit, frequent flyers can easily offset the $895 fee and enjoy more comfort on the road. (Terms apply.)
-
- Versatile rewards points
- Huge welcome offer
- Airport lounge access
- Complimentary elite statuses
- Tons of statement credits
- High annual fee
-
- Elevated Welcome Offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
- The American Express Global Lounge Collection® can provide an escape at the airport. With complimentary access to more than 1,550 airport lounges across 140 countries and counting, you have more airport lounge options than any other credit card company on the market as of 07/2025.
- See how you can unlock over $3,500 in business and travel value annually after meeting qualifying spend thresholds on the Business Platinum Card. Terms apply.
- New! Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually for up to a total of $600 in statement credits per calendar year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using the Business Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- No Preset Spending Limit: The spending limit on the Business Platinum Card is flexible, so unlike a traditional credit card with a set limit, the amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment and credit history.
- Make the Business Platinum Card® work even harder for you. Hilton For Business members get up to $200 back per calendar year when you make an eligible purchase at Hilton properties across the globe. Benefit enrollment required.
- Fly like a pro with a $200 Airline Fee Credit. Select one qualifying airline to receive up to $200 back per year on baggage fees and other incidentals.
- Use the Business Platinum Card and get up to $209 back per calendar year on your CLEAR® Plus Membership (subject to auto-renewal).
- Maximize your time away with Fine Hotels + Resorts through Amex Travel™.
- New! Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits on U.S purchases directly with Dell Technologies on the Business Platinum Card and an additional $1,000 statement credit after you spend $5,000 or more on that same Card per calendar year.
- New! Enroll and get a $250 statement credit after you spend $600 or more on U.S. purchases directly with Adobe per calendar year on the Business Platinum Card.
- Get up to $90 in statement credits quarterly for purchases with Indeed on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $360 back per year. Enrollment required.
- Get up to $10 in statement credits per month for wireless telephone service purchases made directly with a wireless provider in the U.S. on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $120 back per year. Enrollment required.
- Enhanced! 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.
- 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com
- 1X points on other eligible purchases
- $895 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
Top business cards this week
|
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
Apply Now for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
4.70/5
|200,000 Membership Rewards® points Elevated Welcome Offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
|1X - 5X points • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 18.24% - 28.99% Variable
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
5.00/5
|Earn $900 bonus cash back Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 17.24% - 23.24% Variable
Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
Apply Now for Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
4.90/5
|Earn $900 bonus cash back Earn $900 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
|Earn 5% cash back in select business categories Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 17.24% - 25.24% Variable
Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
4.60/5
|$300 cash back $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
|1.5% cash back Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
Intro: 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 9 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 17.24% to 27.24% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 9 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 17.24% - 27.24% (Variable)
The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express
Apply Now for The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express
4.80/5
|15,000 Membership Rewards® points Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
|1x - 2x points Earn 2X points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners. 2X applies to the first $50,000 in purchases per year, 1 point per dollar thereafter. Terms and limitations apply.
Intro:
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months from date of account opening
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 17.24% - 27.24% Variable
Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
4.70/5
|$300 cash back $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
|1% - 3% cash back 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Intro: 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 9 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 17.24% to 27.24% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 9 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 17.24% - 27.24% (Variable)
Choosing the right card for your business
The best business cards are the ones that match your goals. So it's important to think about what's important to you long term.
- Prefer simplicity? Go with a flat-rate cash back card for easy rewards you don't have to think about.
- Do you travel frequently? Choose cards with points you can transfer, travel credits, or airport perks.
- Big purchases on the horizon? Look for 0% intro APR options to avoid interest while you invest in growth.
- Low-overhead mindset? There are no-annual-fee cards that still offer meaningful rewards.
Don't just shoot for the biggest bonus or perks that sound luxurious. It's better to choose the card that fits how your business actually spends.
What you should know before applying
You don't need a formal business or massive revenue to get approved.
In fact, when I opened my first business card, I was just freelancing on the side. I barely had any income and I still got approved.
Here are the basics:
- LLCs not required: Sole proprietors can apply with their name and Social Security number
- Modest income is fine: Include any freelance, gig work, or side hustle earnings -- even projected income if you're just launching
- Minimal credit impact: Most business cards don't report to your personal credit (unless you miss payments)
Approval is often easier than you'd expect. But staying organized and paying on time is what keeps things running smoothly.
Keeping business and personal cards under one roof
Managing expenses is a lot easier when your personal and business cards are from the same issuer. And when it comes to rewards, some even let you combine points across business and personal accounts.
For example, I use both Chase personal and business cards, which means I can pool my Ultimate Rewards and redeem them for max value through travel partners or the portal.
So if you're already using a personal card you love, see if there's a business version. It could streamline your system and supercharge your rewards.
FAQs
Yes. Many cardholders start with freelance, consulting, or side hustle income. Just be honest about your income estimates.
This is exactly how I started by the way. I didn't have an official business, so I used my personal name as my business name and SSN in place of an EIN. This is common for sole proprietors and freelancers.
You'll likely get a hard inquiry, but most business cards don't report monthly activity to your personal credit unless there's a credit default. So make sure you pay all your bills!
In most cases, no. Business credit card rewards are considered rebates, not income. But double-check with a tax professional if you're unsure.
Our Research Expert
For rates and fees for the The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express, click here
For rates and fees for the The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, click here