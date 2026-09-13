Get 3% Back in Your Choice Category: The Best Business Credit Cards This Week, Sept. 13, 2026
Does your business rack up tons of expenses in one or two spending categories? Want an easy way to earn more on all those transactions?
If so, I've got a recommendation: the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card. It earns 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter) plus 2% on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). If you put all that combined cap toward your 3% category, you could rack up $1,500 a year in cash back -- all for no annual fee.
Interested? Here's what to know about the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards, and our other favorite business credit cards available this week.
Top business cards this week
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
Rewards 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 3% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
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If your biggest expenses change, this card adapts with you. Pick one category to earn 3% cash back, 2% at restaurants, and 1% everywhere else – then update your choice as your spending shifts. Add a $500 welcome bonus, no annual fee, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)), and you get tailored rewards with built-in savings.
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- No annual fee
- High rewards rate
- Intro APR period for purchases
- Rotating bonus categories
- Credit worthiness requirements
- Foreign transaction fee
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- $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice: gas stations & EV charging stations (default), office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom & wireless, computer services or business consulting services, 2% cash back on dining purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- You'll earn 3% cash back on purchases in the category of your choice and 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- You can earn up to 75% more cash back on every purchase, if you have a business checking account with Bank of America and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier. That means you could earn up to 5.25% cash back in your selected choice category and up to 3.5% cash back on dining purchases on the first $50,000 in those combined purchases each calendar year, and up to an unlimited 1.75% cash back on all other purchases.
- No annual fee.
- Choose how to redeem your cash rewards-as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you. Cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- To change your choice category for future purchases, you must go to the Mobile Banking app or Business Advantage 360, our small business online banking. You can change it once each calendar month, or make no change and it stays the same.
- 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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= Best
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
1.5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
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For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $500 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited cash back with no expiration
- No annual fee
- Intro APR
- Foreign transaction fees
- Mediocre incentives
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- $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, or join Preferred Rewards for Business for no fee, and earn up to an unlimited 2.62% cash back on all purchases if you have a Bank of America® business checking account and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier.
- No annual cap and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- No annual fee.
- Choose how to redeem your cash rewards – as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you.
- 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
- Contactless Cards - the security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
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NEW: Earn 200,000 points when you spend $30,000 on purchases in the first 6 months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
Flex for Business Variable APR: 17.74% - 28.49%
Rewards Earn 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours. Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27. Earn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct. Earn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising. Earn 1x points on all other purchases
Access $7,000+ in total value in your first year
Annual Fee
$795
Welcome Offer Earn 200,000 bonus points after you spend $30,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening and access more than $7,000 in total business and travel value in your first year.
Earn 200,000 bonus points
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If your business racks up big travel, ad, or client-related expenses, the Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ turns spending into serious rewards. Enjoy lounge access, flexible travel credits, and 8X points on Chase Travel℠ -- perks that can easily offset the $795 annual fee. It’s premium, it’s powerful, and for the right business, it an be a game changer.Read Full Review
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- Large Signup Bonus
- Airport Lounge Access
- Substantial Spending Credits
- Flexible Travel points
- Hotel Benefits
- High Annual Fee
- Pay in Full Balance Monthly
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- Earn 200,000 bonus points after you spend $30,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening and access more than $7,000 in total business and travel value in your first year.
- $7,000+ in value your first year. 200K points, valued at $4,000 for select flights and hotels through Chase TravelSM, plus $3,000+ in annual value through travel and business benefits.
- Earn 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours.
- Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Earn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct.
- Earn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising.
- Get the most flexible travel credit compared to any other card, with up to $300 in statement credits each anniversary year on travel purchases.
- Enjoy complimentary access to the Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club network and Priority Pass™ Select membership. Two guests may accompany the Primary Cardmember to the lounges free of charge.
- Member FDIC
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Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening. Hurry, this offer will end 9 AM EST on 9/17/2026.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
- Earn
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Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening. Hurry, this offer will end 9 AM EST on 9/17/2026.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 5% cash back in select business categories
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% on gas and dining (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Office supply store rewards
- Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
- 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Low caps on bonus categories
- No balance transfer offer
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening
- Earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 in combined spend
- Earn 2% cash back on dining and gas each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 spent in combined spend.
- Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- As a Chase cardmember, you’ll be automatically checked for a credit line increase at least every 6 months.
- Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership.
- No Annual Fee
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Member FDIC
- Earn
Find a business card that works the way you do
The best business credit card isn't the one with the loudest offer. It's the one that fits how you actually run your business.
If you want easy math, a flat-rate cash back card keeps things simple. Same rewards on every purchase. No categories. No tracking.
If work travel is part of your routine, a top travel business card may deliver more value. Points you can transfer, built-in travel protections, and lounge access can all help lower out-of-pocket costs.
You may also want a card with a 0% intro APR. That can make it easier to spread out payments for equipment, software, or other large purchases without paying interest right away.
And if you're trying to keep expenses lean, plenty of no-annual-fee business cards -- including our featured offer this week -- still offer strong rewards and practical perks.
What to know before you apply
You don't need a big operation to qualify. Many freelancers, consultants, side hustlers, and online sellers are eligible for business credit cards.
A few quick reminders:
- You can apply as a sole proprietor using your own name and Social Security number.
- Income can include side work or expected earnings.
- Most business cards don't report balances to your personal credit unless you miss payments.
No matter the card, paying on time is what matters most.
Business cards vs. personal cards
They may look alike, but they're built for different jobs.
Business cards are designed for work spending -- things like software, ads, travel, and office supplies. They often come with higher limits, spending tools, and employee cards.
Personal cards are better suited for everyday purchases like groceries, gas, and personal travel.
If you use both, keeping them with the same bank can make life easier. Some issuers even let you combine rewards, helping your cash back or points add up faster.
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
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Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
|
4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|$500 cash back $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
|1% - 3% cash back 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
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Intro: 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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4.60/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|$500 cash back $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
|1.5% cash back Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
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Intro: 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
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4.60/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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Sapphire Reserve for Business℠
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4.50/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|Earn 200,000 bonus points Earn 200,000 bonus points after you spend $30,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening and access more than $7,000 in total business and travel value in your first year.
|Access $7,000+ in total value in your first year Earn 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours. Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27. Earn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct. Earn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising. Earn 1x points on all other purchases
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Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: Flex for Business Variable APR: 17.74% - 28.49%
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4.50/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
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= Fair
= Poor
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Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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Earn
|Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
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Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.74% - 24.74% Variable
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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Earn
|Earn 5% cash back in select business categories Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
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Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.74% - 24.74% Variable
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
FAQs
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In most cases, no. Business credit card rewards are considered rebates, not income. But double-check with a tax professional if you're unsure.
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Yes. Many cardholders start with freelance, consulting, or side hustle income. Just be honest about your income estimates.
This is exactly how I started by the way. I didn't have an official business, so I used my personal name as my business name and SSN in place of an EIN. This is common for sole proprietors and freelancers.
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You'll likely get a hard inquiry, but most business cards don't report monthly activity to your personal credit unless there's a credit default. So make sure you pay all your bills on time!
Our Research Expert
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