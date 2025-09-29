The Best Business Cards This Week, Sept. 29, 2025: Huge Cash Back Welcome Bonus
When I first opened a business credit card, I was just hoping to separate expenses and maybe snag a $500 sign-up bonus. What I didn't expect was how valuable the right card could be -- I ended up earning over $2,000 in rewards my first year, just from regular business spending.
My team and I evaluate dozens of business credit cards each week and round up the best ones based on welcome offers points, bonus categories, and overall value.
Here's what impressed us this week.
Our featured pick:
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
Great for: Simple, flat-rate rewards
Earn $900 cash back when you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months. Don’t miss your shot at one of the biggest Ink Unlimited bonuses we’ve seen.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.49% - 23.49% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn $900 bonus cash back
-
This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $900 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it's a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.
-
- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Member FDIC
Top business cards this week
Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express
Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
What to know before applying for a business credit card
I didn't even have an LLC set up when I got my first business credit card. One-person operations and even folks with small side hustles can qualify for a business credit card.
Here's what to keep in mind:
- You don't need an LLC: Sole proprietors and freelancers can apply using their Social Security number instead of an EIN. Just use your personal name as the business name.
- List your business income realistically: This can include side hustle income, freelance work, or even estimated earnings if you're just launching.
- Business cards don't show up on your personal credit (usually): Most business cards don't report regular activity to your personal credit report. But, if you fail to pay and start defaulting, your personal credit will be affected.
Just keep in mind: Qualifying might be easy, but using your business credit card responsibly is what really sets you up for long-term success.
How to choose the right business card
Picking the best business credit card really comes down to how you spend and what you care about most.
If you're after big welcome bonuses, look for cards that offer a hefty upfront reward with reasonable spending requirements.
If you prefer simplicity, a flat-rate cash back card might be your best bet. Some cards are more complex, but offer better travel perks like lounge access, status upgrades, or flexible points you can transfer.
And if you're planning a large purchase or just getting started, a 0% intro APR card can offer valuable breathing room while you ramp things up.
The key is choosing the one that matches your business goals -- not just the flashiest offer.
Pairing business cards and personal cards
Take it from me -- it's way easier to manage your accounts when your personal and business cards live with the same bank.
Some issuers even let you pool rewards between personal and business accounts. For example, I have both Chase personal cards and Chase business cards, which means I can combine all my points and redeem for bigger travel redemptions or cash back.
If you're already loyal to a certain bank or rewards program, check if they offer a business version of your favorite card. It can make your whole system more streamlined.
Compare all our top picks for business cards and travel-friendly options in 2025.
FAQs
-
Yes, and I did when I first opened one. Card issuers approve applications from sole proprietors, freelancers, and side hustlers. Just be honest about your expected income, even if it's small or seasonal.
-
Business cards often have higher credit limits, tools for tracking expenses, and rewards tailored to business categories (like office supplies, software, or advertising).
-
Generally, no. Credit card rewards are treated as rebates or discounts, not income. But check with a tax pro if you're redeeming points in unusual ways.
Our Research Expert
