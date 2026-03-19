The Best Cash Back Card for 2026, Hands Down

If you asked me to name my favorite cash back card out there, I'd respond pretty quickly: It's the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees). It was the first "real" rewards card I ever got, and I still use it regularly to this day.

That's not just for sentimental reasons, though. Our entire team at Motley Fool Money agrees.

Here's why the Chase Freedom Unlimited® won our award for the Best Cash Back Card of 2026 -- plus a great "sidekick" card to pair it with today.

Strong bonus categories, plus a 1.5% catch-all rate

When it comes to everyday spending, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is one of the easiest ways to save, period. For no annual fee, you'll get:

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

1.5% cash back on all other purchases

If you eat out as much as I do, that 3% rate at restaurants can mean huge savings. Let's say you spend about $400 a month eating out -- that's an easy $144 a year in that category alone.

A 1.5% rate on everything else isn't the best you can find (more on that later), but it's close. If you want one cash back card to use on everything -- particularly if you spend a lot with drugstores, restaurants, and Chase Travel -- you can do a lot worse than the Chase Freedom Unlimited®.