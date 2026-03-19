The Best Cash Back Card for 2026, Hands Down
If you asked me to name my favorite cash back card out there, I'd respond pretty quickly: It's the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees). It was the first "real" rewards card I ever got, and I still use it regularly to this day.
That's not just for sentimental reasons, though. Our entire team at Motley Fool Money agrees.
Here's why the Chase Freedom Unlimited® won our award for the Best Cash Back Card of 2026 -- plus a great "sidekick" card to pair it with today.
Strong bonus categories, plus a 1.5% catch-all rate
When it comes to everyday spending, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is one of the easiest ways to save, period. For no annual fee, you'll get:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
If you eat out as much as I do, that 3% rate at restaurants can mean huge savings. Let's say you spend about $400 a month eating out -- that's an easy $144 a year in that category alone.
A 1.5% rate on everything else isn't the best you can find (more on that later), but it's close. If you want one cash back card to use on everything -- particularly if you spend a lot with drugstores, restaurants, and Chase Travel -- you can do a lot worse than the Chase Freedom Unlimited®.
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Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $250 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend, and one of the best bonuses we’ve ever seen. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Plus: Apply today to land a $250 bonus
Right now, the Chase Freedom Unlimited®'s also got a limited-time offer that makes it even more valuable for new cardholders. New applicants can get a $250 cash back bonus after they spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
That's $50 higher than the card's usual bonus, with the same low spending requirement. I earned mine in just a few weeks of everyday purchases -- but even if you want to take your time, you've got a full 3 months to earn it. Easy as pie.
Ready to start earning your limited-time bonus? Click learn to learn more about the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and apply today.
Chase Freedom Unlimited® + Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: My favorite one-two punch
Want a sidekick for your new Chase Freedom Unlimited®? I recommend the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), which earns 2% cash rewards on purchases for a $0 annual fee -- no ifs, ands, or buts.
When it comes to cash back, this is my personal dynamic duo. Simply put, I use:
- The Chase Freedom Unlimited® for 5% back on Chase Travel and 3% on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for 2% cash rewards on other purchases
That's it. With that simple combo, I save at least 2% across all spending categories for no annual fee.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has its own straightforward bonus to earn, too. Right now, you can get a $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is my favorite cash back card, mostly thanks to its great everyday bonus categories. But if you want a way to earn a little more on everything else you buy, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card can be a great addition.
Want to see what else complements the Chase Freedom Unlimited®? Check out our full list of the best cash back cards available now.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.