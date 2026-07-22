The Best Cash Back Card That Also Gives You 0% Intro APR -- and Why Most People Don't Know About It

The average American is carrying $6,715 in credit card debt, according to Motley Fool Money research. Every month that balance sits there, interest eats away hundreds of dollars that could be going somewhere better.

Plenty of cards earn rewards. Fewer also hand you a limited amount of time with zero interest to clear a balance. My top pick that does both right now is the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.

I review credit cards for a living, and it's one of the most overlooked cards out there for this. Here's why it works.

Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card earns 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. Plus, you get 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, and 1% on everything else.

The 6% and 2% categories share a combined $2,500 cap each quarter, then drop to 1%. But that's still plenty of room to earn big. If you can max out your 6% category in a quarter, you'll earn $150 back. Keep that up all year and it's $600 in cash back from one category alone.

That 6% rate is a first-year offer. After year one, your chosen category earns 3%, which is still a strong rate for a card with no annual fee. You can also change that category monthly, so the top rate always lands where you plan to spend most.