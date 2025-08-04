The Best Cash Rewards Card of 2025? We Think So
Each year, Motley Fool Money reviews hundreds of credit cards to discover which one offers the most value to everyday spenders. In 2025, we found one cash rewards card that stood out above the rest: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
This card makes cash rewards easy. You'll earn an unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases, with no rotating categories or complicated rules. Add in a welcome bonus and $0 annual fee, and it's a clear winner for anyone who wants simple, reliable rewards.
Keep reading to learn why else we think the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a cut above the rest.
Flat 2% cash rewards, plus a sweet bonus
Plenty of cash rewards cards offer high earning rates, but only in select categories or during specific quarters. With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, though, it's not like that: instead, you get 2% cash rewards on all purchases.
It doesn't matter if you're spending on groceries, gas, travel, or bills -- every dollar earns the same flat rate. There's no need to track spending categories or opt in to quarterly bonuses.
Right now, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card also comes with one of the most accessible welcome bonuses around: $200 cash rewards after you spend $500 in the first 3 months.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
That's an easy way to put some extra cash in your pocket right away and get your new card journey off on the right foot. There's no telling how long this bonus will last, though -- so if you're on the fence, now is the time to apply.
Ready to jump in? Apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and start working toward your $200 bonus today.
0% intro APR, plus other perks
Another reason we love the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: you'll get a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases. That's super rare for a cash rewards credit card, and gives you plenty of time to pay down debt or cover the cost of a large purchase.
Just keep in mind that balance transfers have a balance transfer fee of 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5, and after the intro period an ongoing variable APR applies.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card includes some other helpful extras, too, like cellphone protection (up to $600 when you pay your phone bill with the card; a $25 deductible applies) and Visa Signature® benefits, including travel and emergency assistance. For a no-annual-fee card, that's pretty great.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card is a no-brainer for cash rewards
For straightforward cash rewards, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card checks every box: 2% cash rewards on all purchases, $0 annual fee, the potential to earn a $200 bonus, and 0% APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases. It's the kind of card you can use for years without second-guessing your rewards strategy. I can't recommend it highly enough.
Apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card today and start earning 2% cash rewards on every dollar you spend.
Our Research Expert
