The Best Cash Rewards Card of 2025? We Think So

Each year, Motley Fool Money reviews hundreds of credit cards to discover which one offers the most value to everyday spenders. In 2025, we found one cash rewards card that stood out above the rest: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

This card makes cash rewards easy. You'll earn an unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases, with no rotating categories or complicated rules. Add in a welcome bonus and $0 annual fee, and it's a clear winner for anyone who wants simple, reliable rewards.

Keep reading to learn why else we think the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a cut above the rest.

Flat 2% cash rewards, plus a sweet bonus

Plenty of cash rewards cards offer high earning rates, but only in select categories or during specific quarters. With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, though, it's not like that: instead, you get 2% cash rewards on all purchases.

It doesn't matter if you're spending on groceries, gas, travel, or bills -- every dollar earns the same flat rate. There's no need to track spending categories or opt in to quarterly bonuses.

Right now, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card also comes with one of the most accessible welcome bonuses around: $200 cash rewards after you spend $500 in the first 3 months.