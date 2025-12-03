The Best Chase Credit Card in December 2025 (No, It's Not Sapphire)

When people think "Chase credit card" they usually picture travel points or high-end lifestyle benefits.

But hear me out: for many people, Amazon's Prime Visa (see rates and fees) is likely the best value in the Chase card lineup.

It has no annual fee, ongoing Amazon rewards, and right now new cardholders can take advantage of a steal of a deal: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members. Here are all the deets.

An instant welcome offer

For a limited time, Chase is bringing back one of its easiest (and honestly, most exciting) bonuses: Get a $250 Amazon gift card instantly when you're approved for the Prime Visa.

There are no spending hurdles or waiting period. Just apply, get approved, and the $250 drops into your Amazon account right away.

Here's the quick snapshot:

Amazon Prime members

Just a couple minutes

$0 (with Prime membership)

None

This is a rare deal, especially for a no-annual fee card. You can use the credit instantly, which is perfect timing for anyone with a cart full of holiday gifts!