The Best Chase Credit Card in December 2025 (No, It's Not Sapphire)
When people think "Chase credit card" they usually picture travel points or high-end lifestyle benefits.
But hear me out: for many people, Amazon's Prime Visa (see rates and fees) is likely the best value in the Chase card lineup.
It has no annual fee, ongoing Amazon rewards, and right now new cardholders can take advantage of a steal of a deal: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members. Here are all the deets.
An instant welcome offer
For a limited time, Chase is bringing back one of its easiest (and honestly, most exciting) bonuses: Get a $250 Amazon gift card instantly when you're approved for the Prime Visa.
There are no spending hurdles or waiting period. Just apply, get approved, and the $250 drops into your Amazon account right away.
Here's the quick snapshot:
- Bonus: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Who qualifies: Amazon Prime members
- Time to apply: Just a couple minutes
- Annual fee: $0 (with Prime membership)
- Spending requirement: None
This is a rare deal, especially for a no-annual fee card. You can use the credit instantly, which is perfect timing for anyone with a cart full of holiday gifts!
Earn 5% back on all your Amazon orders (and more)
What first sold me on the Prime Visa was earning 5% back on every Amazon order.
That's an easy win when you're already shopping there regularly.
But that's just the beginning. This card also rewards a ton of other everyday purchases, like:
- 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
Because there's a $0 annual fee (beyond your Prime subscription), you don't have to fight to "earn it back." All the ongoing rewards are pure upside.
For users spending a moderate $500 per month on Amazon orders, that's an easy $300 back after a year without changing any spending habits.
Better yet, if you don't have a solid travel rewards card already, you can earn a high rewards rate with this one when booking through the Chase Travel portal.
Don't miss this opportunity
If you're an Amazon Prime member and haven't grabbed this card yet, this is your moment.
You could apply today and literally use that $250 Amazon gift card on your next order, gifts, or even groceries through Amazon Fresh.
This offer won't last forever, and once it's gone, it's gone.
You can read our full review and apply for the Prime Visa here and get your $250 gift card immediately upon approval.
Our Research Expert