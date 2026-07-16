The Best Credit Card Combo for July 2026
Looking for the dynamic duo of credit card rewards? If so, I have some recommendations: The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) and the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.
With this simple combo, you can earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, plus 2% cash rewards on other purchases. Best of all, you'll get it for no annual fee -- my three favorite words in the world of credit cards.
Here's how this simple two-card combo works, and who it's right for.
Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards: Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card earns 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, plus 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases. After your first year, you'll earn 3% back in your chosen category.
Your options include:
- Gas and EV charging stations
- Online shopping, cable, internet, phone plans, and streaming
- Dining
- Travel
- Drug stores and pharmacies
- Home improvement and furnishings
All of the bonus rates -- grocery stores, wholesale clubs, and your choice category -- apply to the first $2,500 in combined spending each quarter. After that, you'll earn 1% back.
This card's value drops off a good bit after 12 months -- but in that first year, you can get a nearly-unheard-of 6% back in a category of your choice. For me, that's enough to make this card worth looking at.
Current welcome bonus: Get a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
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- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Select your card design option when you apply – the Customized Cash Rewards design, or the limited-time FIFA World Cup 2026™ design.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Wells Fargo Active Cash Card: Use it for your other purchases
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, meanwhile, keeps things simple with 2% cash rewards on purchases -- no categories to track and no spending cap to worry about.
That makes it an ideal backup card for pretty much anything, especially a niche earner like the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards. I've leaned on the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card myself for years, and I love knowing that I'm earning a solid rate no matter where I use it.
Keep in mind that the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards's quarterly cap applies to all of its bonus rates. So if you want the most rewards possible, use something like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for your everyday purchases -- then use the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards only for its first-year 6% rate. That way, you're squeezing as much as you can out of both cards.
Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards + Wells Fargo Active Cash Card: How much can you earn with this combo?
Let's say you're able to max out the $2,500 quarterly cap with the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, and you earn 6% on all of it with your first-year choice category. That comes out to $150 in cash back per quarter, or $600 a year.
Now let's put another $2,000 a month in everyday spending -- including groceries and wholesale clubs -- on the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. At 2% cash rewards, that's $480 in rewards over the course of a year.
Add both cards' welcome bonuses, and you're looking at $1,480 in rewards in your first year. That's without paying a cent in annual fees.
Your value drops off in subsequent years, since there are no welcome bonuses to earn and you're only getting 3% back in your choice category with the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. But with the same spending amounts, you're getting $780 a year in rewards.
Cash back made up $16.6 billion of the $47 billion in credit card rewards Americans earned in 2024, according to Motley Fool Money research. Simple pairings like this one are a big reason why. If you want to compare how other options stack up, check out our list of the best cash back cards available now and find the one that's right for you.
FAQs
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Yes, but apply for one first and wait a few weeks before applying for the second. Both issuers pull your credit report separately, and spacing applications helps limit the impact on your score.
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You can switch your chosen 6% (or 3% after year one) category once per calendar month through Bank of America's website or app.
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No -- Bank of America and Wells Fargo run separate rewards programs, so there's no shared pool. You'll redeem each card's rewards independently.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.