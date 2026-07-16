The Best Credit Card Combo for July 2026

Looking for the dynamic duo of credit card rewards? If so, I have some recommendations: The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) and the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.

With this simple combo, you can earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, plus 2% cash rewards on other purchases. Best of all, you'll get it for no annual fee -- my three favorite words in the world of credit cards.

Here's how this simple two-card combo works, and who it's right for.

Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards: Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card earns 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, plus 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases. After your first year, you'll earn 3% back in your chosen category.

Your options include:

Gas and EV charging stations

Online shopping, cable, internet, phone plans, and streaming

Dining

Travel

Drug stores and pharmacies

Home improvement and furnishings

All of the bonus rates -- grocery stores, wholesale clubs, and your choice category -- apply to the first $2,500 in combined spending each quarter. After that, you'll earn 1% back.

This card's value drops off a good bit after 12 months -- but in that first year, you can get a nearly-unheard-of 6% back in a category of your choice. For me, that's enough to make this card worth looking at.

Current welcome bonus: Get a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.