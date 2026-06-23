The Best Credit Card Combo for June 2026

Our best credit card combo for June 2026 is the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) paired with the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees). I've tested a lot of card pairings over the years, and this is the one I'd recommend to most people first. Together, these cards expand how much you can earn and give you more flexible ways to redeem, too. The timing is great as well: the Chase Sapphire Preferred just refreshed its perks and is running a limited-time welcome offer that ties its highest ever. Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred and Chase Freedom Unlimited work great together The Chase Freedom Unlimited won our Best Cash Back Card award for 2026, and its high baseline rate is a big reason why. It earns an unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases outside its bonus categories, plus 3% on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery and 5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel. That flat rate tops most travel rewards cards for general spending that fits no bonus category. The Chase Freedom Unlimited is technically a cash back card, but it earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points. Those points can pool with your other Chase cards, making redemptions even more flexible. The Chase Sapphire Preferred is an entry-level travel card that has more powerful reward categories. It earns 3X to 5X points on things like travel, dining, gas purchases, and more. Adding the Chase Freedom Unlimited costs nothing, since it has a $0 annual fee, while the Chase Sapphire Preferred runs $95 a year. So the combo works like a relay. You earn on whichever card pays more points, then redeem through the card that makes those points worth more.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees LIMITED-TIME OFFER Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost. Circle with letter I in it. Points Boost points are worth up to 1.5x on top-booked hotels and flights with select airlines. Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 19.24% - 27.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases 5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Annual Fee $95 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. 100,000 bonus points Bottom Line This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big sign-up bonus Travel rewards Gas rewards Dining rewards Flexible travel points Consumer and travel protections Annual fee Limited-time perks

Card Details Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more. Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156. Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders. Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application. Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs Member FDIC



What the Chase Sapphire Preferred 2026 refresh added The Chase Sapphire Preferred got a light refresh in 2026. While the $95 annual fee held steady, the yearly hotel credit doubled to $100 on stays booked through Chase Travel. New bonus categories arrived as well. You now earn 3X points on gas & EV charging, even at Costco, plus 3X points on vacation homes like Airbnb and Vrbo. A Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® credit of up to $120 comes every four years, too. The limited-time welcome bonus is the cherry on top. Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value, and up to $1,500 with Points Boost. How pooling Chase points can unlock more travel value Pooling points from both cards is what makes this combo special. This is the part that gets credit card nerds like me a little too excited. The Chase Freedom Unlimited earns Chase points worth $0.01 each as cash back. But if you move those points into your Chase Sapphire Preferred account, they can potentially gain a little more travel power. One way to boost their value is transferring points to airline and hotel partners. A well-timed transfer can land a flight or hotel deal worth far more than the flat cash back rate. Another way is booking through Chase Travel. There you can use Points Boost, which makes your points worth up to 1.5X on top hotels and select airline flights. That can turn a 100,000-point bonus into as much as $1,500 toward travel. There isn't a right or wrong way to redeem points. The real win is flexibility -- pairing these cards gives you more options and you can decide what's worth the most to you when the time comes.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Chase Freedom Unlimited® Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited® On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited® On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months Regular APR 18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases 1.5% - 5% cash back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Earn $200 cash back Bottom Line The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Innovative sign-up bonus Purchase and travel protections Robust rewards program Great intro APR No annual fee Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending Foreign transaction fee

Card Details Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases. No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States! Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%. No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more. Member FDIC



Who should get the Chase Sapphire Preferred and Chase Freedom Unlimited combo If you already have one of these cards, now is a great time to add the other. The Chase Freedom Unlimited has a $0 annual fee, so even if only a small slice of your spending lands on it, the card still pays for itself. The Chase Sapphire Preferred is an easy on-ramp to the Chase points world. And jumping on the limited-time welcome offer could be a smart move worth up to $1,500 in travel. I've been a Chase customer for nearly 15 years and keep a handful of its cards in my wallet. The Chase Freedom Unlimited and Chase Sapphire Preferred are the two I'd hand any beginner first. Compare all the best travel credit cards of 2026, and start with whichever card fits your spending today.



