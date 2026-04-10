The Best Credit Card for People Who Don't Want to Overthink It

Most rewards cards are designed to be optimized. There's a 5% category this quarter, a 3% category for dining, a different rate for groceries, a portal you're supposed to use for travel, and a calendar reminder to activate your rotating rewards before the deadline.

If you just want a card that pays you something each time you swipe and never asks you to think about it, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is probably the right answer.

What you get

You get unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. There are no categories, no caps, no activation required, and a $0 annual fee.

Plus, you'll get a welcome offer of a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

The threshold is notably low. At $500, you're likely to hit it just covering a normal month of expenses.

The card also comes with a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR. And if you pay your monthly cellphone bill with the card, you get up to $600 in protection against theft or damage, subject to a $25 deductible.