The Best Credit Card for People Who Don't Want to Overthink It
Most rewards cards are designed to be optimized. There's a 5% category this quarter, a 3% category for dining, a different rate for groceries, a portal you're supposed to use for travel, and a calendar reminder to activate your rotating rewards before the deadline.
If you just want a card that pays you something each time you swipe and never asks you to think about it, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is probably the right answer.
What you get
You get unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. There are no categories, no caps, no activation required, and a $0 annual fee.
Plus, you'll get a welcome offer of a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
The threshold is notably low. At $500, you're likely to hit it just covering a normal month of expenses.
The card also comes with a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR. And if you pay your monthly cellphone bill with the card, you get up to $600 in protection against theft or damage, subject to a $25 deductible.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Why flat-rate cards usually win in practice
Category cards look better on paper than they play out in real life. A card offering 5% on groceries sounds great until you realize the cap is $1,500 per quarter, you forgot to activate the category in January, and you've been earning 1% for three months without noticing.
The math changes when you account for actual behavior. Flat-rate cards don't require you to do anything. Every purchase earns the same rate, every time, without checking a calendar or logging into an app to toggle anything on.
Getting 2% cash rewards on purchases isn't the highest rate available in any single category. But it's consistently competitive across all of them.
Who it's right for
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card makes sense if you want one card that handles most purchases without requiring any maintenance. You swipe it. You earn 2% cash rewards. You get a statement credit at the end of the month. Nothing to track, nothing to activate, nothing to forget.
It's also a strong foundation card if you're building toward a multi-card setup later. Start here, earn consistently, and add a category card on top if and when it makes sense to.
You can learn more and apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card right here.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.