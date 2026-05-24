The Best Credit Cards for Dining Out in 2026: Ranked by Real Annual Value at $800/Month Spend

I write about credit cards for a living, and dining rewards are one of the easiest categories to get wrong. The card with the highest headline rate is not automatically the card that puts the most money in your pocket. Annual fees, point values, and how much you actually use the perks all matter more than the multiplier on the front of the card.

So I ran the numbers on three of the best dining credit cards out there spending an average of $800 a month. That's $9,600 a year, which is roughly what a household of two who eats out a few times a week would spend. The results surprised me a little.

I'll walk through all three, in order of real annual value.

How I ranked these cards

Three rules of the road before we dive in. First, I'm valuing reward points at $0.01 each. That's the conservative, Motley Fool Money standard valuation. You can squeeze more out of transferable points in some cases, but a penny is what most people actually get when they redeem.

Second, I'm counting annual credits as value only if a normal person would actually use it. A $7 monthly coffee credit you forget about every other month is not the same as a flat $84 in your pocket.

Third, I'm only counting dining rewards. Each of these cards earns on other categories too, but I'm isolating restaurants to keep the comparison clean.

With that out of the way, here's the ranking.

No. 1: The American Express® Gold Card -- best for foodies who already order out a lot

The American Express® Gold Card earns 4X points at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X). At $9,600 in dining, that's 38,400 points, or $384 in reward value. That's the highest raw dining return of the three cards I compared here.

But the $325 annual fee (see rates and fees) is the catch. To justify that, you need to make the most of the included credits. The card offers up to $120 in dining credits (at Grubhub, Five Guys, Cheesecake Factory, and a few others), $100 in Resy credits at qualifying restaurants, $84 in Dunkin' credits, and $120 in Uber Cash which can be used for Uber Eats orders. That's up to $424 a year -- more than covering the annual fee if you use them all. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

If you don't use any of the credits, the math stops working quickly. You might earn that $384 in restaurant spending, but the $325 annual fee eats away and leaves you net just $59.

Who it's best for: Foodies who already order delivery a few times a week, grab coffee on the go, and eat at higher end sit-down restaurants regularly.