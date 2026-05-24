The Best Credit Cards for Dining Out in 2026: Ranked by Real Annual Value at $800/Month Spend
I write about credit cards for a living, and dining rewards are one of the easiest categories to get wrong. The card with the highest headline rate is not automatically the card that puts the most money in your pocket. Annual fees, point values, and how much you actually use the perks all matter more than the multiplier on the front of the card.
So I ran the numbers on three of the best dining credit cards out there spending an average of $800 a month. That's $9,600 a year, which is roughly what a household of two who eats out a few times a week would spend. The results surprised me a little.
I'll walk through all three, in order of real annual value.
How I ranked these cards
Three rules of the road before we dive in. First, I'm valuing reward points at $0.01 each. That's the conservative, Motley Fool Money standard valuation. You can squeeze more out of transferable points in some cases, but a penny is what most people actually get when they redeem.
Second, I'm counting annual credits as value only if a normal person would actually use it. A $7 monthly coffee credit you forget about every other month is not the same as a flat $84 in your pocket.
Third, I'm only counting dining rewards. Each of these cards earns on other categories too, but I'm isolating restaurants to keep the comparison clean.
With that out of the way, here's the ranking.
No. 1: The American Express® Gold Card -- best for foodies who already order out a lot
The American Express® Gold Card earns 4X points at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X). At $9,600 in dining, that's 38,400 points, or $384 in reward value. That's the highest raw dining return of the three cards I compared here.
But the $325 annual fee (see rates and fees) is the catch. To justify that, you need to make the most of the included credits. The card offers up to $120 in dining credits (at Grubhub, Five Guys, Cheesecake Factory, and a few others), $100 in Resy credits at qualifying restaurants, $84 in Dunkin' credits, and $120 in Uber Cash which can be used for Uber Eats orders. That's up to $424 a year -- more than covering the annual fee if you use them all. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
If you don't use any of the credits, the math stops working quickly. You might earn that $384 in restaurant spending, but the $325 annual fee eats away and leaves you net just $59.
Who it's best for: Foodies who already order delivery a few times a week, grab coffee on the go, and eat at higher end sit-down restaurants regularly.
On American Express' Secure Website.
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Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. • New! Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App. • Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked through AmexTravel.com, the Amex Travel App, or purchased directly from airlines. • Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid car rentals booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App and cruises booked and paid through AmexTravel.com. • Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$325
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 100,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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This card offers considerable value, as it earns 4X points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X) and 4X points at restaurants worldwide (on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X). Plus, earn 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App. Meanwhile, the value of its annual benefits can potentially offset its entire annual fee. (Terms apply.) Overall, it’s an incredibly lucrative card for those who spend a lot in its bonus categories and can use its spend credits.Read Full Review
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- Impressive welcome offer
- Restaurant rewards
- U.S. supermarket rewards
- Travel and dining credits
- High-value rewards points
- Annual fee
- Inflexible spending credits
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- You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- New! Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked through AmexTravel.com, the Amex Travel App, or purchased directly from airlines.
- Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid car rentals booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App and cruises booked and paid through AmexTravel.com.
- Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
- Pay It® lets you tap in the American Express® App to quickly pay for small purchase amounts throughout the month and still earn rewards the way you usually do. Plan It® gives you the option to split up big purchases into equal monthly payments with a fixed fee. You’ll know upfront exactly how much you’ll pay.
- Updated! $120 Dining Credit: Earn up to a total of $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the Gold Card at Grubhub (including Seamless), Buffalo Wild Wings, Five Guys, The Cheesecake Factory, and Wonder. This can be an annual savings of up to $120. Enrollment required.
- $100 Resy Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits each calendar year at over 10,000 qualifying U.S. Resy restaurants after you pay for eligible purchases with the American Express® Gold Card. That’s up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
- $84 Dunkin' Credit: Earn up to $7 in monthly statement credits after you pay with the American Express® Gold Card at U.S. Dunkin’ locations. Enrollment required.
- $120 Uber Cash on Gold: Enjoy up to $120 in Uber Cash annually with your Gold Card. Just add your Card to your Uber account and you'll get $10 in Uber Cash each month to use on orders and rides in the U.S. when you select an Amex Card for your transaction.
- New! As an American Express® Gold Card Member, you can enjoy complimentary Hertz Five Star® Status. Enjoy benefits like skipping the counter at select locations, adding an additional driver at no additional cost*, and vehicle upgrades**. Benefit enrollment and Hertz Gold+ registration are required. *Additional drivers must meet standard rental qualifications and must be a spouse or domestic partner to qualify as complimentary. Other additional drivers subject to fees. **Benefits are subject to availability and vary by location. Additional Hertz program Terms and Conditions including age restrictions apply.
- Take advantage of a $100 credit towards eligible charges* at over 1,300 upscale hotels worldwide when you book The Hotel Collection through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App **. *Eligible charges vary by property. **The Hotel Collection requires a two-night minimum stay.
- Book your travel through the Amex Travel App with added peace of mind – backed by American Express® service and support. Only for American Express® Card Members.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- Annual Fee is $325.
- Terms Apply.
No. 2: The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card -- best for travelers who want flexibility
The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) actually won Motley Fool Money's Best Credit Card for Dining Out award for 2026.
It earns 3X points on restaurants with a $0 annual fee and no cap. At $9,600 in dining, that's 28,800 points, or $288 in value at a penny a point.
What sets it apart as a great travel card is the transfer program. You can move points to airline and hotel partners, which gives you a chance to stretch the value beyond the standard $0.01.
The 3X points rate also applies to travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans -- which is rare for a $0-annual-fee card. These are categories that most of us spend money on anyway, so it's a great all-purpose card outside of just dining.
Who it's best for: Anyone who travels at least once or twice a year and wants the option to use points for travel vs. cash back.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
1X-3X points
Annual Fee
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Welcome Offer Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
20,000 bonus points
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This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.Read Full Review
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- Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
- Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
- Cellphone protection
- Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
- The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
- Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
- $0 annual fee.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
No. 3: The Chase Freedom Unlimited® -- for set-it-and-forget-it cash back
I've personally carried the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) for years, and it won our Best No-Annual-Fee Cash Back Card award for 2026.
It earns 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, 5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases, with $0 annual fee. At $9,600 in restaurant spend, the dining rewards work out to $288 -- the same as the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card at our standard point valuation.
What I like most about the Chase Freedom Unlimited® card is its flat-rate reward system. Outside of a couple select reward categories, it essentially gives you a flat-rate for cash back for all your spending. It's a stress-free rewards setup where you never have to worry about what you're spending or where. Everything earns a good rate.
Who it's best for: Anyone who doesn't want to think about point transfers, redemption portals, or whether their rewards are worth more than face value. Dining spend is rewarded at a higher rate, and the baseline flat rate for everything else is higher than average too.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
The bottom line
Honestly, if you're spending $800 a month on dining, all three of these cards will reward you well. We're talking hundreds of dollars in annual value no matter which one you pick.
If you're not opposed to paying an annual fee, the Amex Gold Card can be the most rewarding of the three -- but only if you treat the monthly credits like a real part of your budget. Use them, and the math tips clearly in your favor.
Between the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card and the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, the choice really comes down to your rewards preference. If you like the idea of earning travel rewards and playing the points game for higher value, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card gives you that flexibility. If you'd rather just see cash hit your account without doing any homework, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the simpler pick.
See all of our top credit cards for 2026 here and find the one that fits your spending best.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, JPMorgan Chase, Target, Uber Technologies, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express® Gold Card, click here