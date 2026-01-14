The Best Early 2026 Credit Card Deals Everyone Is Trying to Grab

January is quietly one of the best times of year to open a new credit card.

Limited-time bonuses are still live, and a lot of people are locking in cards now before annual fees, perks, or offers shift later in the year.

Three deals keep coming up again and again in early 2026. They are very different cards, but each one is unusually compelling right now depending on how you spend and travel.

American Express Platinum Card®

Why it's hot right now:

The welcome offer has huge potential, and the refreshed credit lineup makes it easier than ever to offset the massive annual fee.

This card is not subtle. It is built for people who travel often and actually use premium perks.

What makes the current deal stand out:

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

Over $3,500 in annual credits across dining, hotels, digital entertainment, Uber, CLEAR® Plus, and more.

Access to 1,550+ airport lounges, including Centurion Lounges and Priority Pass.

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

The catch is the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) and the work required to track monthly and quarterly credits. If you will not use the perks, this card becomes expensive fast. But for frequent travelers who already spend on flights, hotels, dining, and rides, the math can still swing heavily in your favor.