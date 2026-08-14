The Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Card for August 2026

I've never paid a cent of credit card interest, and the Citi Double Cash® Card, from our partner, rewards people who play it that way. It earns a flat 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.

That design, plus no annual fee, makes it my flat-rate pick for August.

There are no categories to track and no caps to hit. You earn the same rate on groceries, gas, or your phone bill, whether you spend $50 or $5,000.

Citi Double Cash pays 2% cash back

The Citi Double Cash earns its 2% cash back in two pieces. You get 1% when you make a purchase, then the second 1% when you pay that purchase off.

That means you collect the full rate only if you clear your balance, which is what you should be doing anyway. There are no bonus categories to activate and no spending caps to bump against. A coffee run and a car repair earn at the same rate.

Your rewards come as Citi ThankYou® Points, redeemable for cash back as a statement credit, direct deposit, or check. There's also a 5% total cash back rate on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. Pay in full, and you never leave half your rewards on the table.