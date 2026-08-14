The Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Card for August 2026
I've never paid a cent of credit card interest, and the Citi Double Cash® Card, from our partner, rewards people who play it that way. It earns a flat 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.
That design, plus no annual fee, makes it my flat-rate pick for August.
There are no categories to track and no caps to hit. You earn the same rate on groceries, gas, or your phone bill, whether you spend $50 or $5,000.
Citi Double Cash pays 2% cash back
The Citi Double Cash earns its 2% cash back in two pieces. You get 1% when you make a purchase, then the second 1% when you pay that purchase off.
That means you collect the full rate only if you clear your balance, which is what you should be doing anyway. There are no bonus categories to activate and no spending caps to bump against. A coffee run and a car repair earn at the same rate.
Your rewards come as Citi ThankYou® Points, redeemable for cash back as a statement credit, direct deposit, or check. There's also a 5% total cash back rate on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. Pay in full, and you never leave half your rewards on the table.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
What a 2% flat rate earns in a year
Most rewards cards pay around 1% back on general purchases. This card earns double that, which really adds up.
If you spend about $2,000 a month through the card, you'll earn around $480 a year in cash back.
Bigger spenders earn more. Push $4,000 a month across everyday bills, and you're looking at close to $960 a year on purchases you'd make regardless.
The one string attached is that you earn the second 1% only when you pay in full. If you carry a balance instead, the interest charges will wipe out the rewards quickly. The average credit card interest rate is 21% APR as of May 2026, according to Motley Fool Money research. At that rate, a lingering balance costs far more than any flat rate returns.
0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers
The Citi Double Cash also comes with a 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers. That's a long runway to clear existing debt without interest stacking up. After the intro period, a 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR will apply.
One detail matters here: the 0% intro APR offer covers transfers only, not new purchases. Fresh spending starts collecting interest right away if you're carrying a balance, so it's smart to pause purchases while you pay down a transfer. A transfer fee applies too, so weigh that before you move a balance.
If you're comparing your options, it helps to compare the window against the best balance transfer cards. For an annual-fee-free rewards card, an 18-month runway is a real perk, not the main event.
The $200 welcome offer
New cardholders can also earn a welcome offer on top of the everyday rewards. Here are the exact terms:
Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
That's a pretty easy bar for everyday spenders. Just make sure to use the card for your normal bills from the day it arrives, and the offer takes care of itself when you pass $1,500 in spending in the first 6 months.
Who the Citi Double Cash is best for
The Citi Double Cash fits anyone who wants strong flat-rate rewards without babysitting categories. It suits people who pay in full and want one simple card to reach for.
It's also a great balance transfer card. Just make sure to pay off your balance before racking up any new spending.
It's a weaker match if you spend heavily in one lane, like groceries, where a category card out-earns a flat rate. Frequent overseas travelers should look elsewhere, since the card adds a 3% fee on purchases abroad.
See our full lineup of top flat-rate cards in 2026. For most everyday spenders, though, 2% cash back on everything is tough to beat, and it's the card I'd point a friend to first.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.