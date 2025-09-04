The Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Card for Everyday Spending
Flat-rate cash rewards is my favorite style of rewards card because it's dead simple. No categories to juggle. No fine print to trip you up. Every purchase earns the same strong return. And that's exactly why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) came out on top in our latest review.
I spent the past few weeks with our team re-evaluating dozens of cash rewards cards, and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card was one of the very few to earn our perfect 5-star rating. It checks all the boxes: reliable rewards, a generous welcome bonus, no annual fee, and even a few underrated perks.
Here's why it stood out.
Unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases
This is the headline feature. Unlike other cash back cards that limit your rewards or only pay higher rates in certain categories, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns 2% cash rewards on everything you buy.
Groceries? 2%. Gas? 2%. Streaming subscriptions, coffee runs, late-night Amazon orders? Still 2%.
That steady, unlimited earning is what makes this card such a workhorse. Over time, the reliability of a flat 2% return adds up to serious money back in your pocket.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
What 2% cash rewards looks like on my spending
To put this into perspective, here's how it shakes out in my own household. Each month, my husband and I spend about:
- $200 on utilities
- $500 on groceries
- $300 at restaurants
- $400 on lifestyle and entertainment
That's $1,400 in monthly spending. At 2% cash rewards, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card would earn us $28 a month, or about $336 a year -- without us doing a thing.
One of the easiest welcome bonuses to qualify for
On top of everyday rewards, it offers one of the easiest welcome bonuses I've seen. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card holders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months.
Because the spending threshold is so low, most people can hit it without changing their budget (I know I can on groceries alone).
Remember that $336 a year in cash rewards from my regular spending? Add the welcome bonus and suddenly it's $536 in year one -- with zero effort.
Bottom line
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is the best flat-rate cash rewards card I've reviewed, and is one of only two this quarter to earn a perfect 5-star rating from our team.
If you want a no-hassle card that pays you back every time you swipe, this is the one to beat.
Read more at our full Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card review and start earning unlimited 2% cash rewards on everything you buy.
Our Research Expert