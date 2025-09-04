The Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Card for Everyday Spending

Flat-rate cash rewards is my favorite style of rewards card because it's dead simple. No categories to juggle. No fine print to trip you up. Every purchase earns the same strong return. And that's exactly why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) came out on top in our latest review.

I spent the past few weeks with our team re-evaluating dozens of cash rewards cards, and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card was one of the very few to earn our perfect 5-star rating. It checks all the boxes: reliable rewards, a generous welcome bonus, no annual fee, and even a few underrated perks.

Here's why it stood out.

Unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases

This is the headline feature. Unlike other cash back cards that limit your rewards or only pay higher rates in certain categories, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns 2% cash rewards on everything you buy.

Groceries? 2%. Gas? 2%. Streaming subscriptions, coffee runs, late-night Amazon orders? Still 2%.

That steady, unlimited earning is what makes this card such a workhorse. Over time, the reliability of a flat 2% return adds up to serious money back in your pocket.