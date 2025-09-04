The Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Card for Everyday Spending

Published on Sept. 4, 2025

Brooklyn Sprunger

By: Brooklyn Sprunger

Content Manager

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

Flat-rate cash rewards is my favorite style of rewards card because it's dead simple. No categories to juggle. No fine print to trip you up. Every purchase earns the same strong return. And that's exactly why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) came out on top in our latest review.

I spent the past few weeks with our team re-evaluating dozens of cash rewards cards, and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card was one of the very few to earn our perfect 5-star rating. It checks all the boxes: reliable rewards, a generous welcome bonus, no annual fee, and even a few underrated perks.

Here's why it stood out.

Unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases

This is the headline feature. Unlike other cash back cards that limit your rewards or only pay higher rates in certain categories, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns 2% cash rewards on everything you buy.

Groceries? 2%. Gas? 2%. Streaming subscriptions, coffee runs, late-night Amazon orders? Still 2%.

That steady, unlimited earning is what makes this card such a workhorse. Over time, the reliability of a flat 2% return adds up to serious money back in your pocket.

Ratings Methodology
Award Icon 2025 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

2% cash rewards

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

$200 cash rewards

  • This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

    Read Full Review
    • Unlimited 2% cash rewards
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protections
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fees
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
    • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
    • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.

What 2% cash rewards looks like on my spending

To put this into perspective, here's how it shakes out in my own household. Each month, my husband and I spend about:

  • $200 on utilities
  • $500 on groceries
  • $300 at restaurants
  • $400 on lifestyle and entertainment

That's $1,400 in monthly spending. At 2% cash rewards, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card would earn us $28 a month, or about $336 a year -- without us doing a thing.

One of the easiest welcome bonuses to qualify for

On top of everyday rewards, it offers one of the easiest welcome bonuses I've seen. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card holders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months.

Because the spending threshold is so low, most people can hit it without changing their budget (I know I can on groceries alone).

Remember that $336 a year in cash rewards from my regular spending? Add the welcome bonus and suddenly it's $536 in year one -- with zero effort.

Bottom line

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is the best flat-rate cash rewards card I've reviewed, and is one of only two this quarter to earn a perfect 5-star rating from our team.

If you want a no-hassle card that pays you back every time you swipe, this is the one to beat.

Read more at our full Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card review and start earning unlimited 2% cash rewards on everything you buy.

Our Research Expert

Brooklyn Sprunger
Brooklyn Sprunger icon-button-linkedin-2x

Brooklyn is a full-time Fool who leads the content team behind product reviews and ratings at Motley Fool Money, drawing on nearly seven years of financial content experience to help readers make smarter money decisions.