The Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Card for July 2026

I've written about all sorts of credit cards, including a number of flat-rate cash back cards. But there's only one I keep in my wallet: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), my pick for the best flat-rate card available now.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases, pays a $200 cash rewards bonus after just $500 in spending in the first 3 months, and -- best of all -- has a $0 annual fee. Here's what to know about the card, plus another strong option if you want to look elsewhere.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: 2% cash rewards on purchases, an easy bonus, and more

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no bonus categories to activate or track. You get the same solid rate whether you're buying groceries, filling your gas tank, or paying a phone bill. That's maybe not as lucrative as a card that earns 3% or more in specific categories, but the versatility is hard to beat.

The average person spends about $5,000 a month on credit cards, per Empower. If you put all of that spending on the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you'd net $100 in rewards every month -- $1,200 a year, all on one no-annual-fee card.

The card also carries a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR after that. That makes it a decent option if you want to save on balance transfers and upcoming expenses (although you can find longer intro periods elsewhere).

Finally, new cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. That's one of the lowest bonus thresholds on any credit card right now, which makes the bonus super easy to hit without changing your spending habits.

It's no wonder we named the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026.