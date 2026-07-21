The Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Card for July 2026
I've written about all sorts of credit cards, including a number of flat-rate cash back cards. But there's only one I keep in my wallet: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), my pick for the best flat-rate card available now.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases, pays a $200 cash rewards bonus after just $500 in spending in the first 3 months, and -- best of all -- has a $0 annual fee. Here's what to know about the card, plus another strong option if you want to look elsewhere.
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: 2% cash rewards on purchases, an easy bonus, and more
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no bonus categories to activate or track. You get the same solid rate whether you're buying groceries, filling your gas tank, or paying a phone bill. That's maybe not as lucrative as a card that earns 3% or more in specific categories, but the versatility is hard to beat.
The average person spends about $5,000 a month on credit cards, per Empower. If you put all of that spending on the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you'd net $100 in rewards every month -- $1,200 a year, all on one no-annual-fee card.
The card also carries a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR after that. That makes it a decent option if you want to save on balance transfers and upcoming expenses (although you can find longer intro periods elsewhere).
Finally, new cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. That's one of the lowest bonus thresholds on any credit card right now, which makes the bonus super easy to hit without changing your spending habits.
It's no wonder we named the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Citi Double Cash® Card: If you want one bonus category and a longer intro period
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is my go-to recommendation for anyone wanting solid flat-rate rewards. But I also like the Citi Double Cash® Card, which has the same flat rate alongside some other notable perks.
First, the Citi Double Cash® Card earns a total of 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. That means it'll take a bit longer to earn the other half of your rewards, but as long as you're paying your balance (as you should be), it'll amount to the same thing in the end.
Here's where the Citi Double Cash® Card separates itself, though: You'll also get 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. Plus, there's a longer 0% intro APR of 18 months on Balance Transfers, although there's no intro period on new purchases. A 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies after the intro period.
That 5% rate is the card's biggest advantage over the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. If you're already spending a lot on travel, running those purchases through Citi Travel can mean big savings.
The tradeoff is a steeper welcome bonus requirement: You'll earn $200 after spending $1,500 in the first 6 months. Still, I see the Citi Double Cash® Card as a super viable alternative to the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card vs. Citi Double Cash® Card: Which one fits your spending habits?
Here's a quick side-by-side comparison:
|Card
|Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
|Citi Double Cash® Card
|Flat cash back rate
|Unlimited 2% cash rewards
|2% cash back (1% when you buy + 1% when you pay)
|Bonus category rates
|None
|5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel
|Welcome bonus
|Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
|Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
|Intro APR
|0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR after
|0% for 18 months on Balance Transfers only; a 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies after
|Annual fee
|$0
|$0
Here's how I see it: Go with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card if you want the easiest bonus to earn and a flat rate that never changes. Only pick the Citi Double Cash® Card if the 5% Citi Travel rate, or the longer balance transfer window, moves the needle for you.
And for more options, check out our list of the best cash back cards available now and find the one for you.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.