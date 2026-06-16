The Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Card for June 2026
The average American household spends $6,545 a month, according to Motley Fool Money research. Not all of that can run through a credit card, but a lot of it can. Even if you put half of it on a flat 2% cash back card, you are looking at around $780 a year in rewards.
Most people never see that reward money. They might put everyday spending through a 1% rewards card, or worse, a debit card that earns $0 in rewards.
My team at Motley Fool Money reviews dozens of cash back cards every year. After comparing the field for our 2026 awards, we named the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) our Best Overall Credit Card. And our independent analyst team gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 rating.
Our top flat-rate cash rewards card for June 2026
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has one of the simplest reward systems on any credit card.
It has a $0 annual fee, and a few simple perks that make it our top pick this month:
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after
- $0 annual fee
- No categories to track or remember, and cash rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open
- Up to $600 of cellphone protection against damage or theft, subject to a $25 deductible
The 2% cash rewards rate gets the attention, and it should. But the cellphone protection is the quiet winner. Pay your monthly phone bill with the card, and you are covered up to $600 if it gets damaged or stolen. For anyone skipping AppleCare, that perk alone can justify the card.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
What 2% back actually earns you
Picture your real spending: groceries, gas, the phone bill, dinners out, the online orders that pile up. Run it all through one card, pay it off each month, and you naturally accrue rewards over time.
If you spend $2,000 a month, or $24,000 per year, you'll earn about $480 in rewards. Bigger spenders (like my family) might spend $3,000 to $4,000 a month. Now you're looking at roughly $720 to $960 a year in pure cash back.
This is my favorite thing about flat-rate cash back cards. The rewards are easy to estimate, and you never have to worry about earning less than the baseline.
A solid welcome offer
This welcome offer is a really easy lift. New cardholders earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
In my household, we could clear that bar with two or three big shopping runs. As long as you start using the card as soon as it arrives, most people will hit $500 without changing a thing.
Should you get this card?
I try to be honest about tradeoffs, so here's the catch. This card earns a flat rate, which means it will not out-earn a specialized card in one heavy spending category.
A big grocery spender might squeeze more from a card built for groceries. There's also no premium travel program here, so points-and-miles chasers may want something else.
For most people, though, the simplicity is the advantage. Flat-rate cards mean never having to worry about which dollars earn the highest rewards. And you certainly never have to worry about earning sub-par rewards either.
That $780 a year I mentioned up top is not a stretch goal. It's what flat 2% looks like for an average spender who simply uses the right card.
Read our Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card review to learn more and apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.