The Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Card for June 2026

Published on June 16, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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The average American household spends $6,545 a month, according to Motley Fool Money research. Not all of that can run through a credit card, but a lot of it can. Even if you put half of it on a flat 2% cash back card, you are looking at around $780 a year in rewards.

Most people never see that reward money. They might put everyday spending through a 1% rewards card, or worse, a debit card that earns $0 in rewards.

My team at Motley Fool Money reviews dozens of cash back cards every year. After comparing the field for our 2026 awards, we named the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) our Best Overall Credit Card. And our independent analyst team gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 rating.

Our top flat-rate cash rewards card for June 2026

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has one of the simplest reward systems on any credit card.

It has a $0 annual fee, and a few simple perks that make it our top pick this month:

  • Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
  • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
  • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after
  • $0 annual fee
  • No categories to track or remember, and cash rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open
  • Up to $600 of cellphone protection against damage or theft, subject to a $25 deductible

The 2% cash rewards rate gets the attention, and it should. But the cellphone protection is the quiet winner. Pay your monthly phone bill with the card, and you are covered up to $600 if it gets damaged or stolen. For anyone skipping AppleCare, that perk alone can justify the card.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

2% cash rewards

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

$200 cash rewards

  • This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

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    • Unlimited 2% cash rewards
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protections
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fees
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
    • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
    • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.

What 2% back actually earns you

Picture your real spending: groceries, gas, the phone bill, dinners out, the online orders that pile up. Run it all through one card, pay it off each month, and you naturally accrue rewards over time.

If you spend $2,000 a month, or $24,000 per year, you'll earn about $480 in rewards. Bigger spenders (like my family) might spend $3,000 to $4,000 a month. Now you're looking at roughly $720 to $960 a year in pure cash back.

This is my favorite thing about flat-rate cash back cards. The rewards are easy to estimate, and you never have to worry about earning less than the baseline.

A solid welcome offer

This welcome offer is a really easy lift. New cardholders earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

In my household, we could clear that bar with two or three big shopping runs. As long as you start using the card as soon as it arrives, most people will hit $500 without changing a thing.

Should you get this card?

I try to be honest about tradeoffs, so here's the catch. This card earns a flat rate, which means it will not out-earn a specialized card in one heavy spending category.

A big grocery spender might squeeze more from a card built for groceries. There's also no premium travel program here, so points-and-miles chasers may want something else.

For most people, though, the simplicity is the advantage. Flat-rate cards mean never having to worry about which dollars earn the highest rewards. And you certainly never have to worry about earning sub-par rewards either.

That $780 a year I mentioned up top is not a stretch goal. It's what flat 2% looks like for an average spender who simply uses the right card.

Read our Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card review to learn more and apply.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.