The Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Card for June 2026

The average American household spends $6,545 a month, according to Motley Fool Money research. Not all of that can run through a credit card, but a lot of it can. Even if you put half of it on a flat 2% cash back card, you are looking at around $780 a year in rewards.

Most people never see that reward money. They might put everyday spending through a 1% rewards card, or worse, a debit card that earns $0 in rewards.

My team at Motley Fool Money reviews dozens of cash back cards every year. After comparing the field for our 2026 awards, we named the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) our Best Overall Credit Card. And our independent analyst team gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 rating.

Our top flat-rate cash rewards card for June 2026

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has one of the simplest reward systems on any credit card.

It has a $0 annual fee, and a few simple perks that make it our top pick this month:

Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after

$0 annual fee

No categories to track or remember, and cash rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open

Up to $600 of cellphone protection against damage or theft, subject to a $25 deductible

The 2% cash rewards rate gets the attention, and it should. But the cellphone protection is the quiet winner. Pay your monthly phone bill with the card, and you are covered up to $600 if it gets damaged or stolen. For anyone skipping AppleCare, that perk alone can justify the card.