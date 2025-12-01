The Best Flat-Rate Credit Cards This Week, Dec. 1, 2025 -- Earn up to 2% Back on Everything
Looking for simple, steady rewards every time you swipe? Flat-rate cards make that easy.
Instead of juggling categories or chasing special promos, you earn the same rate on every purchase -- often as high as 2% back -- and many top picks don't charge an annual fee at all.
If that sounds like the kind of no-frills value you want, here are the best flat-rate credit cards available this week.
Top flat-rate credit cards this week:
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
|
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
|
Best for cash rewards on everyday spending
|$200 cash rewards Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
|2% cash rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
|
Intro: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular: 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR
|
Best for cash rewards on everyday spending
|
Citi Double Cash® Card
|
|$200 Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
|2% cash back Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular: 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
|
|
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
|
Best for cash back
|Earn $200 cash back Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
|1.5% - 5% cash back Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular: 18.74% - 28.24% Variable
|
Best for cash back
|
Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card
|
|$200 cash back $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
|1.5%-2% cash back Earn 2% cash back on purchases for the first year from account opening, with no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn. Thereafter, you’ll earn unlimited 1.5% on all purchases, with no expiration on rewards as long as your account remains open.
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular: 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
|
Who should get a flat-rate card?
A flat-rate credit card is a great fit if you want to earn rewards without overthinking your spending.
Many cards offer higher payout rates in certain categories, like dining or groceries, but they also require you to track where and how you're spending. A flat-rate card keeps things simple by giving you the same return on every purchase.
And because many top options don't charge an annual fee, they're easy to keep long-term as a reliable everyday card.
How to pick the right flat-rate card
Start by looking at the earning rate. That's the heart of any flat-rate card, and it's what determines how much you'll earn on every dollar you spend.
You'll also want to weigh other features that may matter to you -- things like welcome offers, introductory APR periods, and any extra perks that come with the card.
Compare a few top choices side by side, and choose the one that lines up best with how you spend day to day.
Bottom line
If you want the best flat-rate card out there, I'd recommend the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees). I love earning 2% cash rewards on everything I buy, plus other perks like the intro APR offer.
And since it has no annual fee, virtually anyone can justify the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for years to come.
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Great for: Flat-Rate Cash Rewards
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

$200 cash rewards
$200 cash rewards
This card's unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we've seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven't come across this combination of top perks in one card before.
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
FAQs
-
Not necessarily. You might think about pairing a flat-rate card with a card that earns more on the stuff you buy most -- think groceries, dining, or travel. That way, you can maximize rewards without juggling too many cards.
-
A flat-rate card is a card that earns the same rate on all purchases. Unlike other cards, you don't need to track tons of bonus categories to earn solid rewards. And most flat-rate cards have no annual fee.
-
In my opinion, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is the best flat-rate card out there. I have it myself -- I love getting 2% cash rewards on everything for no annual fee, plus the solid intro APR offer and easy-to-earn welcome bonus.
