Up to 2% Back on All Purchases: The Best Flat-Rate Credit Cards This Week, Dec. 8, 2025

Published on Dec. 8, 2025

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Looking for a way to simplify your credit card strategy? A flat-rate card is one of the best ways to do it.

True to their name, flat-rate cards let you earn one solid, "flat rate" on all kinds of purchases, with no categories to juggle or hoops to jump through. With the best flat-rate cards, you can earn 2% cash rewards on everything you buy -- and you won't even have to pay an annual fee to do it.

Here are our favorite flat-rate cards available this week.

Top flat-rate credit cards this week:

Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

5.00/5
Best for cash rewards on everyday spending
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash rewards on everyday spending
 $200 cash rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. 2% cash rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular: 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR

Best for cash rewards on everyday spending
Apply Now for Citi Double Cash® Card

$200 Circle with letter I in it. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. 2% cash back Circle with letter I in it. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.

Intro:

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers

Regular: 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)

Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Best for cash back
 Earn $200 cash back Circle with letter I in it. Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening 1.5% - 5% cash back Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Regular: 18.49% - 27.99% Variable

Best for cash back
Apply Now for Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card

$200 cash back Circle with letter I in it. $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening 1.5%-2% cash back Circle with letter I in it. Earn 2% cash back on purchases for the first year from account opening, with no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn. Thereafter, you’ll earn unlimited 1.5% on all purchases, with no expiration on rewards as long as your account remains open.

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days

Regular: 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)

Why flat-rate cards are worth considering

The best flat-rate cards keep things easy. Instead of tracking rotating categories or switching cards at checkout, you earn the same reward rate on every purchase -- whether it's groceries, travel, streaming, or that last-minute holiday buy. Many now offer up to 2% back on everything you spend, making them one of the most reliable ways to earn rewards without the learning curve.

And because many top options charge no annual fee, every dollar you earn is pure upside.

How to choose the right flat-rate card

The biggest factor is the earning rate. Some cards start around 1.5% back, while the most competitive ones go all the way to 2%. If you want a simple "use-it-everywhere" option, a 2% flat-rate card is tough to beat.

It also helps to think about perks. Some cards pair a flat earning rate with bonus rewards in popular spending categories or include added benefits like purchase protection or extended warranty coverage.

If you want straightforward rewards and a card you'll actually use every day, a flat-rate card is one of the cleanest, most predictable ways to earn back on every purchase -- no spreadsheets or reminders required.

Bottom line

My personal recommendation for the best flat-rate card available now is the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (see rates and fees). I love earning 2% cash rewards on all my purchases, plus other perks like the intro APR offer.

Since there's no annual fee, pretty much anyone can justify the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for years to come.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Great for: Flat-Rate Cash Rewards

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

2% cash rewards

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

$200 cash rewards

  • This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

    • Unlimited 2% cash rewards
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protections
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fees
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
    • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
    • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.

FAQs

  • A flat-rate card is a card that earns the same rate on all purchases. Unlike other cards, you don't need to track tons of bonus categories to earn solid rewards. And most flat-rate cards have no annual fee.

  • In my opinion, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is the best flat-rate card out there. I have it myself -- I love getting 2% cash rewards on everything for no annual fee, plus the solid intro APR offer and easy-to-earn welcome bonus.

  • Not necessarily. You might think about pairing a flat-rate card with a card that earns more on the stuff you buy most -- think groceries, dining, or travel. That way, you can maximize rewards without juggling too many cards.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox icon-button-linkedin-2x

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.