Get up to 2% Back: These Are The Best Flat-Rate Cards Available This Week, Nov. 10, 2025

For a credit card that earns solid rewards on everything you buy -- not just in specific categories -- you'll want a flat-rate credit card.

Flat-rate cash rewards cards will net you a solid return on all purchases, not just in a specific category like dining or travel. The best of them can earn you as much as 2% on everything you buy -- and you won't even have to pay an annual fee.

Here are three of our favorite flat-rate cash rewards cards available now.