Earn 2% on Everything: The Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Cards This Week, Nov. 24, 2025

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Best for cash rewards on everyday spending $200 cash rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. 2% cash rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular: 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR

Citi Double Cash® Card

$200 Circle with letter I in it. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. 2% cash back Circle with letter I in it. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. Intro: Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers Regular: 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)

