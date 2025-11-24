Earn 2% on Everything: The Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Cards This Week, Nov. 24, 2025
Not sure what a "flat-rate" credit card is? Simple: It's a credit card with a strong "flat rate" on all purchases, meaning you can earn as much as 2% on everything you buy.
If you want to rack up solid rewards on more than just travel, dining, or gas, a flat-rate card is the way to go. The best ones don't even charge an annual fee, which means you can be in the black as soon as you start using your card.
Here are three of our favorite flat-rate cash rewards cards available today.
Top flat-rate credit cards this week:
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
|
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
|
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Best for cash rewards on everyday spending
|$200 cash rewards Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
|2% cash rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
|
Intro: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular: 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR
|
5.00/5
Best for cash rewards on everyday spending
|
Citi Double Cash® Card
|
4.90/5
|$200 Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
|2% cash back Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular: 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
|
4.90/5
|
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
|
4.80/5
Best for cash back
|Earn $200 cash back Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
|1.5% - 5% cash back Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular: 18.74% - 28.24% Variable
|
4.80/5
Best for cash back
Is a flat-rate card right for you?
Short answer: If you want to earn solid rewards on everything you buy, yes. You can probably earn more in the long run by juggling multiple cards with different bonus categories, but for value and simplicity, it's hard to beat a flat-rate card.
Plus, keep in mind that all the cards included here have no annual fee. That means there's basically no harm in holding onto one.
Which flat-rate card is right for you?
Here are some things to consider when picking a flat-rate card, ranked in my personal order of importance:
- The card's "flat" earning rate
- Additional earning rates, if any
- Annual fee (you shouldn't have to pay one at all)
- Welcome bonus
- 0% intro APR
- Additional perks, if any
If you're new to credit card rewards -- or just want simple, straightforward rewards -- I recommend the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees). You'll earn 2% cash rewards back on everything you buy, with simple redemption options and minimal hoops to jump through.
The other cards presented here are great picks, too. But when it comes to beginner-friendly cash rewards, I give a slight edge to my favorite card, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Great for: Flat-Rate Cash Rewards
= Best
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
FAQs
-
In my opinion, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is the best flat-rate card out there. I have it myself -- I love getting 2% cash rewards on everything for no annual fee, plus the solid intro APR offer and easy-to-earn welcome bonus.
-
Not necessarily. You might think about pairing a flat-rate card with a card that earns more on the stuff you buy most -- think groceries, dining, or travel. That way, you can maximize rewards without juggling too many cards.
-
A flat-rate card is a card that earns the same rate on all purchases. Unlike other cards, you don't need to track tons of bonus categories to earn solid rewards. And most flat-rate cards have no annual fee.
Our Research Expert