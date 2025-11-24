Earn 2% on Everything: The Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Cards This Week, Nov. 24, 2025

Published on Nov. 24, 2025

Not sure what a "flat-rate" credit card is? Simple: It's a credit card with a strong "flat rate" on all purchases, meaning you can earn as much as 2% on everything you buy.

If you want to rack up solid rewards on more than just travel, dining, or gas, a flat-rate card is the way to go. The best ones don't even charge an annual fee, which means you can be in the black as soon as you start using your card.

Here are three of our favorite flat-rate cash rewards cards available today.

Top flat-rate credit cards this week:

Offer Our Rating Welcome Offer Rewards Program APR Our Rating
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash rewards on everyday spending
 $200 cash rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. 2% cash rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular: 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR

Best for cash rewards on everyday spending
Apply Now for Citi Double Cash® Card

$200 Circle with letter I in it. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. 2% cash back Circle with letter I in it. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.

Intro:

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers

Regular: 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)

Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Best for cash back
 Earn $200 cash back Circle with letter I in it. Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening 1.5% - 5% cash back Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Regular: 18.74% - 28.24% Variable

Best for cash back

Is a flat-rate card right for you?

Short answer: If you want to earn solid rewards on everything you buy, yes. You can probably earn more in the long run by juggling multiple cards with different bonus categories, but for value and simplicity, it's hard to beat a flat-rate card.

Plus, keep in mind that all the cards included here have no annual fee. That means there's basically no harm in holding onto one.

Which flat-rate card is right for you?

Here are some things to consider when picking a flat-rate card, ranked in my personal order of importance:

  • The card's "flat" earning rate
  • Additional earning rates, if any
  • Annual fee (you shouldn't have to pay one at all)
  • Welcome bonus
  • 0% intro APR
  • Additional perks, if any

If you're new to credit card rewards -- or just want simple, straightforward rewards -- I recommend the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees). You'll earn 2% cash rewards back on everything you buy, with simple redemption options and minimal hoops to jump through.

The other cards presented here are great picks, too. But when it comes to beginner-friendly cash rewards, I give a slight edge to my favorite card, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Great for: Flat-Rate Cash Rewards

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

2% cash rewards

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

$200 cash rewards

  • This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

    • Unlimited 2% cash rewards
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protections
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fees
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
    • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
    • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.

FAQs

  • In my opinion, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is the best flat-rate card out there. I have it myself -- I love getting 2% cash rewards on everything for no annual fee, plus the solid intro APR offer and easy-to-earn welcome bonus.

  • Not necessarily. You might think about pairing a flat-rate card with a card that earns more on the stuff you buy most -- think groceries, dining, or travel. That way, you can maximize rewards without juggling too many cards.

  • A flat-rate card is a card that earns the same rate on all purchases. Unlike other cards, you don't need to track tons of bonus categories to earn solid rewards. And most flat-rate cards have no annual fee.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.