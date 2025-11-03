2% Back on All Purchases: The Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Cards This Week, Nov. 3, 2025

Some of our favorite credit cards don't come with tons of bonus categories -- just a solid earning rate on all purchases. We call these "flat-rate" credit cards.

The best flat-rate cards can help you get a solid return -- up to 2% -- on everything you buy, not just in specific categories like dining or gas. Even better, most don't charge annual fees, which means you'll start getting value out of them from day one.

Here are three of our favorite flat-rate cash rewards cards available today.