Here Are The Best Flat-Rate Cash Rewards Credit Cards This Week, Oct. 13, 2025
If you want a credit card that earns steady rewards on everything you buy, you're looking for a flat-rate card.
Flat-rate cards offer a solid return on all purchases, not just in a set category like dining or travel. With a top flat-rate card, you can earn 2% on everything you buy -- and you won't even have to pay an annual fee.
Here are three of our favorite flat-rate cash rewards cards on the market.
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Great for: Flat-Rate Cash Rewards
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is my flat-rate card of choice. I use it for basically all my everyday spending -- groceries, gas, shopping, and more.
With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you'll earn a straightforward 2% cash rewards on everything you buy. For no annual fee, this is one of the best flat rates you'll find.
It also has a solid welcome offer that's incredibly easy to earn: Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
Finally, cardholders will enjoy a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies.
Want to earn 2% cash rewards on all kinds of purchases today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply now.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.99% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
- Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.99% - 28.49%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
For some sweet bonus categories alongside a strong flat rate, I recommend the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees). You'll earn:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
I own this card, too, but mostly only use it for the 3% rate on restaurants. The 1.5% flat rate is slightly lower than the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, but it's still a solid no-annual-fee earner.
Similar to the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® comes with a $200 welcome bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Ready to get 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery? Read our full review of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® to apply today.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.99% - 27.99% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.99% - 27.99%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Finally, there's the Citi Double Cash® Card. For no annual fee, you'll get 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.
To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges. There is one for balance transfers, though: You'll get 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers. After that, the APR will be 17.99% - 27.99% (Variable), based on your creditworthiness.
Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
Want to start earning with Citi? Check out our full review of the Citi Double Cash® Card and apply today.
Who should get a flat-rate card?
A flat-rate credit card is the way to go if you want to rack up rewards without juggling multiple cards.
There are tons of other cards with higher earning rates in specific categories, like restaurants or groceries. But with the best flat-rate card, you can earn 1.5% or higher on everything you buy.
Plus, all three of the cards listed here have no annual fee, which means it's easy to hold on to them year after year.
How to pick the flat-rate card for you
The most important factor in a flat-rate card is the card's actual earning rate: With both the Citi Double Cash® Card and Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, for example, you can earn a sturdy 2% on every purchase. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is slightly lower at 1.5%, but you'll get a few nice bonus categories covering travel, drugstores, and dining.
There are some other things to consider, too. All three of these cards have their own welcome bonuses, intro APR periods, and additional perks. Take a close look at all three to see if one stands out.
Bottom line
If you want the best flat-rate card on the market, I'd recommend the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. I love earning 2% cash rewards on everything I buy, plus other perks like the intro APR offer.
And since it has no annual fee, virtually anyone can justify the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for years to come.
Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
FAQs
Flat-rate cards are great, but you might want to expand your horizons a bit if you're up for it. Consider pairing a flat-rate card with a card that racks up rewards in your biggest spending category, like groceries, dining, or travel. That way you can earn even more without having to juggle handfuls of cards.
A flat-rate card is a credit card that earns the same "flat" rate on all purchases. Unlike other cards, most flat-rate cards don't ask you to track lots of different bonus categories to earn solid rewards. The best ones also have no annual fee.
If you ask me, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is the best flat-rate card on the market. I love getting 2% cash rewards on everything for no annual fee, plus the solid intro APR offer and easy-to-earn welcome bonus.
