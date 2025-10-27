Get 2% on Everything: The Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Cards This Week, Oct. 27, 2025

Looking for a way to earn solid rewards on everything you buy? A flat-rate credit card is the perfect way to do it.

A flat-rate credit card is just what it sounds like: A card that earns a strong flat rate on all types of purchases, not just in set categories like groceries or dining. The best flat-rate cards can earn you up to 2% on everything you buy -- and they don't even charge an annual fee.

Here are three of my favorite flat-rate cash back cards out there.