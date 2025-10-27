Get 2% on Everything: The Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Cards This Week, Oct. 27, 2025
Looking for a way to earn solid rewards on everything you buy? A flat-rate credit card is the perfect way to do it.
A flat-rate credit card is just what it sounds like: A card that earns a strong flat rate on all types of purchases, not just in set categories like groceries or dining. The best flat-rate cards can earn you up to 2% on everything you buy -- and they don't even charge an annual fee.
Here are three of my favorite flat-rate cash back cards out there.
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Great for: Flat-Rate Cash Rewards
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.99%, 24.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.99%, 24.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.99%, 24.99%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) isn't just my cash rewards card of choice. It's my favorite credit card I've ever owned, bar none.
With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you'll earn a straightforward 2% cash rewards on everything you buy -- one of the best flat rates you'll find -- for no annual fee. I use it for basically all of my everyday spending, including shopping, gas, groceries, and more.
You'll also get 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 18.99%, 24.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies. That's a pretty solid offer if you're looking to pay off debt or a big purchase without interest.
Finally, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with an easy-to-earn welcome offer: Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
Want to earn 2% cash rewards on every purchase? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply now.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.74% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
-
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
-
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.74% - 28.24%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
For a great flat rate alongside some solid bonus categories, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is one of your best bets. It earns:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
I actually own this card, too, but I pretty much only use it for the 3% back on dining. The 1.5% flat rate is lower than the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's 2%, but it's still more than viable.
Want to get 3% cash back at restaurants and drugstores? Read our full review of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® to apply today.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.99% - 27.99% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
-
This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
-
- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
-
- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.99% - 27.99%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Lastly, there's the Citi Double Cash® Card. For no annual fee, you'll get 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.
To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
There's no introductory 0% APR for purchases, but there is one for balance transfers: You'll get 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers. After that, the APR will be 17.99% - 27.99% (Variable), based on your creditworthiness.
This card also comes with a welcome bonus: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
Want to start earning with Citi? Check out our full review of the Citi Double Cash® Card and apply today.
Who should get a flat-rate card?
You should get a flat-rate cash back card if you want a way to rack up rewards without juggling a handful of cards.
As you might expect, there are other great cards with high earning rates in specific categories, like restaurants or groceries. But with a top flat-rate card, you can earn 1.5% or more on everything you buy.
Plus, all three of the cards listed here have no annual fee, which means they're easy to keep year after year.
How to pick the flat-rate card for you
Here are some things to consider when picking out a flat-rate card, in order of importance (according to me):
- The card's baseline or "flat" earning rate
- Additional earning rates, if any
- Annual fee (the best cards don't make you pay one)
- Welcome bonus
- 0% intro APR
- Additional perks, if any
Your list of priorities might be different, but the point stands: Take a close look at any card before you hit apply.
Bottom line
For the best flat-rate card out there -- in my opinion -- I'd go with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.
I love earning 2% cash rewards on everything I buy, and the welcome offer is easy to earn -- the $0 annual fee is the cherry on top.
FAQs
-
Flat-rate cards are great if you only want to use a single credit card. But you may want to pair your flat-rate card with a card that racks up higher rewards in your biggest spending category, like groceries, dining, or travel. That way you can earn even more without having to juggle handfuls of cards.
-
A flat-rate card is a credit card that earns the same "flat" rate on all purchases. Unlike other cards, most flat-rate cards don't ask you to track lots of different bonus categories to earn solid rewards. The best ones also have no annual fee.
-
If you ask me, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is the best flat-rate card on the market. I love getting 2% cash rewards on everything for no annual fee, plus the solid intro APR offer and easy-to-earn welcome bonus.
Our Research Expert