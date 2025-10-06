The Best Flat-Rate Cash Rewards Credit Cards This Week, Oct. 6, 2025: Including Sign-Up Bonuses

Here are three of the best flat-rate cash rewards cards available now.

In that case, you're looking for a flat-rate card: a credit card that offers a solid return on all purchases, not just in a particular category like travel or groceries. With the best ones, you can even get a 2% return on everything you buy -- all without paying an annual fee.

Looking for a credit card that can earn you solid rewards on everything ?

It's got a comparable welcome offer to the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, too: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges. There is one for balance transfers, though: You'll get 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers. After that, the 17.99% - 27.99% (Variable) APR will apply, based on your creditworthiness.

The Citi Double Cash® Card is another strong no-annual-fee option. You'll get 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.

This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Want to earn 3% back every time you eat out? Read our full review of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® to apply today.

If you spend as much money eating out as I do, that 3% rate on restaurants can mean serious value. It's also great if you book a lot of travel with Chase. And the 1.5% flat rate is solid for all kinds of other purchases, too.

If you're looking for a solid flat rate alongside some nice bonus rates, I recommend the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees ). For a $0 annual fee, you'll get:

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Looking for easy rewards on all kinds of purchases? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply today .

You'll also get 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases; after that, an ongoing 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies.

It also comes with an easy-to-earn welcome offer: Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with a $0 annual fee and earns a straightforward 2% cash rewards on all purchases . That's pretty much the best flat rate you'll find.

For basically all my spending -- groceries, gas, shopping, and more -- I rely on my favorite credit card, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card ( rates and fees ).

This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Why get a flat-rate card?

If you're looking to earn solid rewards without having to jump through any hoops, a flat-rate credit card is the way to go.

Other credit cards offer more valuable earning rates in specific categories. But the best flat-rate cards have a catch-all rate of 1.5% or higher, meaning you can earn solid rewards on everything you buy -- not just in categories like travel or dining.

The best part? All the cards mentioned here have no annual fee, meaning you won't have to spend a dime to justify their place in your wallet.

How to choose the best flat-rate card

There are a few things to consider when picking out a flat-rate card. The most important would be the card's actual earning rate: The Citi Double Cash® Card and Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card lead the pack here with 2% on every purchase.

There are a few other factors, though. The cards all come with their own welcome bonuses, intro APR periods, and additional perks.

And if you're willing to pair your Citi Double Cash® Card or Chase Freedom Unlimited® with another card from that issuer, you can get even more value. Landing a Citi travel card will let you transfer your Citi Double Cash® Card rewards and use them for travel; same with Chase travel cards and the Chase Freedom Unlimited®.

Bottom line

For most people, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is the best flat-rate card out there. I love earning 2% cash rewards on everything I buy -- add in the intro APR offer, and this card is hard to beat.

It's also got no annual fee, so it's easy for users to get value out of it from day one. Anyone and everyone can rack up rewards with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card -- which is what makes it one of the best flat-rate cards on the market.