The Best Flat-Rate Cash Rewards Credit Cards This Week, Oct. 6, 2025: Including Sign-Up Bonuses
Looking for a credit card that can earn you solid rewards on everything?
In that case, you're looking for a flat-rate card: a credit card that offers a solid return on all purchases, not just in a particular category like travel or groceries. With the best ones, you can even get a 2% return on everything you buy -- all without paying an annual fee.
Here are three of the best flat-rate cash rewards cards available now.
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card's unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we've seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven't come across this combination of top perks in one card before.
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
For basically all my spending -- groceries, gas, shopping, and more -- I rely on my favorite credit card, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with a $0 annual fee and earns a straightforward 2% cash rewards on all purchases. That's pretty much the best flat rate you'll find.
It also comes with an easy-to-earn welcome offer: Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
You'll also get 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases; after that, an ongoing 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies.
Looking for easy rewards on all kinds of purchases? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply today.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.99% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
-
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.
-
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.99% - 28.49%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
If you're looking for a solid flat rate alongside some nice bonus rates, I recommend the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees). For a $0 annual fee, you'll get:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
If you spend as much money eating out as I do, that 3% rate on restaurants can mean serious value. It's also great if you book a lot of travel with Chase. And the 1.5% flat rate is solid for all kinds of other purchases, too.
Want to earn 3% back every time you eat out? Read our full review of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® to apply today.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.99% - 27.99% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
-
This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.
-
- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
-
- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.99% - 27.99%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
The Citi Double Cash® Card is another strong no-annual-fee option. You'll get 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges. There is one for balance transfers, though: You'll get 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers. After that, the 17.99% - 27.99% (Variable) APR will apply, based on your creditworthiness.
It's got a comparable welcome offer to the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, too: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
Ready to earn a $200 bonus? Check out our full review of the no-annual-fee Citi Double Cash® Card today.
Why get a flat-rate card?
If you're looking to earn solid rewards without having to jump through any hoops, a flat-rate credit card is the way to go.
Other credit cards offer more valuable earning rates in specific categories. But the best flat-rate cards have a catch-all rate of 1.5% or higher, meaning you can earn solid rewards on everything you buy -- not just in categories like travel or dining.
The best part? All the cards mentioned here have no annual fee, meaning you won't have to spend a dime to justify their place in your wallet.
How to choose the best flat-rate card
There are a few things to consider when picking out a flat-rate card. The most important would be the card's actual earning rate: The Citi Double Cash® Card and Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card lead the pack here with 2% on every purchase.
There are a few other factors, though. The cards all come with their own welcome bonuses, intro APR periods, and additional perks.
And if you're willing to pair your Citi Double Cash® Card or Chase Freedom Unlimited® with another card from that issuer, you can get even more value. Landing a Citi travel card will let you transfer your Citi Double Cash® Card rewards and use them for travel; same with Chase travel cards and the Chase Freedom Unlimited®.
Bottom line
For most people, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is the best flat-rate card out there. I love earning 2% cash rewards on everything I buy -- add in the intro APR offer, and this card is hard to beat.
It's also got no annual fee, so it's easy for users to get value out of it from day one. Anyone and everyone can rack up rewards with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card -- which is what makes it one of the best flat-rate cards on the market.
This card's unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we've seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven't come across this combination of top perks in one card before.
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
FAQs
-
A flat-rate card is a card that earns the same rate on all purchases. Unlike other cards, you don't need to track tons of bonus categories to earn solid rewards. And most flat-rate cards have no annual fee.
-
In my opinion, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is the best flat-rate card out there. I have it myself -- I love getting 2% cash rewards on everything for no annual fee, plus the solid intro APR offer and easy-to-earn welcome bonus.
-
Not necessarily. You might think about pairing a flat-rate card with a card that earns more on the stuff you buy most -- think groceries, dining, or travel. That way, you can maximize rewards without juggling too many cards.
Our Research Expert