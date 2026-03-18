The Best Grocery Card for 2026, Hands Down

Want to save as much as possible on groceries -- without spending hours cutting out coupons? If so, you should check out the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express.

With the Amex Blue Cash Preferred, you'll get an almost unheard-of 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, among other strong perks and earning rates. There's a reason Motley Fool Money named it the Best Card for Groceries of 2026.

Want to learn if it's right for you? Here's what to know about the Amex Blue Cash Preferred before you hit apply.

Get up to 6% cash back on groceries and much more

With the Amex Blue Cash Preferred, you'll unlock 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions. Once you hit that cap, you'll have earned $360 a year in cash back -- plus, you'll keep earning 1% on grocery runs after that.

The card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) That means maxing out the grocery category once covers nearly the first five years of the card's annual fee.

You'll also get:

3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)

1% cash back on other purchases

For strong earning rates on groceries, gas, streaming, and elsewhere, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is a smart pick.