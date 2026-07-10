The Best Grocery Card for July 2026, Hands Down
My family's grocery and takeout spending is the second-biggest line in our budget, right behind our rent. So the card that covers all my food purchases has to earn its keep.
For July 2026, my top pick for the best grocery card is the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) -- and it isn't even close.
The Capital One Savor pays unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) and on dining, carries a $0 annual fee (see rates and fees), and has a limited-time welcome offer running right now.
That combo is hard to beat for anyone feeding a household.
Unlimited 3% on groceries and dining
The Capital One Savor earns unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), plus 1% on all other purchases.
It also earns 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases and 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
That 3% cash back rate is extremely high for a card that has a $0 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- especially for categories that almost every household spends big monthly.
If you're like my family, some months are heavier than others on eating out vs. cooking at home. But the cool thing about the Savor is you're rewarded for both, no matter what your eating habits look like month to month.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
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On Capital One's Secure Website.
New cardholders can earn $250 cash bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies)
Regular APR
18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
1%-8% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $250 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
Earn $250 Cash Back
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Dining and grocery store spending earn premium rewards, but that’s not the only perk. Earn a $250 cash bonus with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening. With no annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 12 months (then 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)), it’s a smart, low-risk way to rack up rewards.Read Full Review
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- Early Spend Bonus
- Dining rewards
- Entertainment rewards
- No annual fee
- Great intro APR for purchases
- Balance transfer fee
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- For a limited time, earn a one-time $250 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases
- Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
- Top rated mobile app
What the average grocery and dining budget earns back
The average American household spends about $847 a month on food, which breaks down to roughly $519 on groceries and $329 on dining out, according to Motley Fool Money research.
At 3% cash back, that food budget alone returns about $305 a year in rewards.
Here's how the math scales with what you actually spend each month on groceries and dining combined:
|Monthly Grocery + Dining Spend
|Cash Back Per Year
|$500
|$180
|$1,000
|$360
|$1,500
|$540
If you spend more on food than the average household, the math only tilts further in your favor. None of it requires rotating categories or quarterly sign-ups.
Where the Capital One Savor does not earn 3%
The Capital One Savor does not earn 3% at superstores like Walmart and Target, where plenty of people buy groceries. Purchases there earn the standard 1% rate instead. That's the one catch worth knowing before you apply.
It won't reward every grocery store dollar, then. But for traditional supermarkets and restaurants, the rate is as good as it gets without an annual fee (see rates and fees). If your shopping leans heavily on big-box stores, it's worth comparing the Capital One Savor against the best credit cards for your particular mix.
The limited-time welcome offer
The Capital One Savor has a limited-time welcome offer for new cardholders right now. Earn $250 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening.
That's a low bar to clear. The average food budget alone passes that required spend in a single month. Stack the bonus on top of the ongoing 3%, and a typical food shopper can pull in more than $550 in the first year -- on food spending alone (will vary depending on account usage and payment behavior).
The offer won't stick around forever, so timing matters if this is a card you already had your eye on.
Who the Capital One Savor is best for
The Capital One Savor is best for anyone who spends regularly on grocery store purchases and dining and wants cash back without an annual fee (see rates and fees).
That covers most households. If you shop mostly at traditional supermarkets, eat out or order in with any regularity, and want to skip annual fees and rotating categories, this is the one I'd recommend you carry.
You can see the full details and apply while the welcome offer lasts at our Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card review.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.