The Best Grocery Card for July 2026, Hands Down

My family's grocery and takeout spending is the second-biggest line in our budget, right behind our rent. So the card that covers all my food purchases has to earn its keep.

For July 2026, my top pick for the best grocery card is the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) -- and it isn't even close.

The Capital One Savor pays unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) and on dining, carries a $0 annual fee (see rates and fees), and has a limited-time welcome offer running right now.

That combo is hard to beat for anyone feeding a household.

Unlimited 3% on groceries and dining

The Capital One Savor earns unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), plus 1% on all other purchases.

It also earns 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases and 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.

That 3% cash back rate is extremely high for a card that has a $0 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- especially for categories that almost every household spends big monthly.

If you're like my family, some months are heavier than others on eating out vs. cooking at home. But the cool thing about the Savor is you're rewarded for both, no matter what your eating habits look like month to month.