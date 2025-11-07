The Best Grocery Card if You're Feeding a Family of Four (and Spending $1,000+ a Month)

My wife and I have two kids, and thanks to relentless inflation over the years, our grocery bill has crept into the $1,200-a-month range (and my youngest barely eats solids yet!).

While there are a few credit cards that give really high cash back rates for groceries (like 6%) most of them cap your spending at around $500 per month. After that, your rewards usually drop to a measly 1%.

That's where the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) shines. It earns an unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®). So this card is a winner no matter how high your grocery bill climbs.

At first glance, that rate might sound lower. But once your grocery spending hits the $1,000+ per month zone, the math starts to tilt heavily in favor of the Capital One Savor.

Here's all the math, and other card perks.