The Best Grocery Card if You're Feeding a Family of Four (and Spending $1,000+ a Month)
My wife and I have two kids, and thanks to relentless inflation over the years, our grocery bill has crept into the $1,200-a-month range (and my youngest barely eats solids yet!).
While there are a few credit cards that give really high cash back rates for groceries (like 6%) most of them cap your spending at around $500 per month. After that, your rewards usually drop to a measly 1%.
That's where the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) shines. It earns an unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®). So this card is a winner no matter how high your grocery bill climbs.
At first glance, that rate might sound lower. But once your grocery spending hits the $1,000+ per month zone, the math starts to tilt heavily in favor of the Capital One Savor.
Here's all the math, and other card perks.
How much you can earn on $1,000+ a month in groceries
Let's say you're spending about $1,200 a month at the grocery store, like my family. (To be fair, my monthly spend includes $150-$200 on wine and craft beer, which still counts as "groceries" for rewards purposes so long as they are purchased at grocery stores.)
If you used a "6%" grocery card that caps rewards at $500 per month and charges a $95 annual fee, here's what that looks like:
- 6% back on the first $500 = $30
- 1% back on the remaining $700 = $7
- Total rewards per month = $37, or $444 per year
- Subtract the $95 fee = $349 net annual reward
Now compare that with the Capital One Savor's unlimited 3%, and $0 annual fee (see rates and fees):
- 3% back on the full $1,200 = $36 per month, or $432 per year
- No annual fee to worry about = $432 net annual reward
That's a simple $83 difference in your favor. And the higher your grocery bill goes, the bigger the gap gets. A family spending closer to $1,500 a month could clear over $600 a year in rewards with the Capital One Savor.
Better yet, Capital One Savor also gives you 3% back on dining. So if there are months when you're cooking less and eating out more (happens to us all), you're still earning that same solid rate. Many high-earning grocery cards don't offer rewards on both.
Other perks that make Capital One Savor a keeper
On top of the grocery rewards, Capital One Savor comes with some seriously solid perks:
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
- Cash back never expires as long as your account is open and in good standing.
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; then an 18.99% - 28.99% (Variable) APR applies.
Limited-Time Offer: Earn $300 in welcome bonuses with a limited-time $100 Capital One Travel credit, plus earn $200 cash bonus with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening.
Where you shop matters
One quick heads-up: not every store codes as a supermarket for rewards purposes. Places like Walmart, Target, and warehouse clubs usually fall under "superstores," meaning they don't qualify for grocery bonuses on most cards.
That's why your best grocery card really depends on where your family shops most.
If you're like my family -- splitting time between Trader Joe's, Vons, and the local markets for various ingredients -- a card like Capital One Savor gives you great coverage without the limits.
As my kids get older (and start eating more than mac-n-cheese), I know our grocery bill isn't slowing down anytime soon. So I'd rather make sure every cartful is earning something back.
Our Research Expert