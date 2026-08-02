The Best Grocery Credit Cards This Month, August 2026

Everybody buys groceries -- which means everyone needs a great grocery credit card.

Luckily, there are tons of great options. Whether you want simple cash back or valuable travel rewards, there's a grocery credit card out there for you.

Here are all my favorite grocery cards available now based on annual fees, earning rates, additional perks, and more.

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: Earn 6% back on your next grocery run

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is my pick if you want to earn as much back on groceries as possible.

That's because it pays 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, then 1% after that. It also earns 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more), plus 1% back everywhere else. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.

Spend $500 a month on groceries, and you'll pocket $360 a year in that category alone. That's why the Amex Blue Cash Preferred earned our award for Best Credit Card for Groceries in 2026 and stands out among our top cards for groceries and gas.

The card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) But it also comes with $120 a year in Disney streaming credits, which means the card can pay for itself before you spend a dime on it. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

Current welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.