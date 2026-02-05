The Best No-Annual Fee Card for Groceries in February 2026

Groceries are one of those unavoidable expenses. You buy them every week, prices stay stubbornly high, and the spending adds up faster than most people realize.

That's exactly why your grocery card matters more than almost any other card in your wallet.

If you want strong rewards without paying an annual fee, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express (see rates and fees) is the best all-around option in February 2026.

Why this card wins for groceries

You earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, on up to $6,000 per year in purchases. After that, it drops to 1%.

For most households, that cap comfortably covers weekly grocery runs without forcing you to juggle rotating categories or quarterly activations.

And groceries are just the start.

Strong everyday categories beyond the grocery aisle

The Amex Blue Cash Everyday doesn't pigeonhole you into one type of spending.

You also earn:

3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, up to $6,000 per year in purchases

3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, up to $6,000 per year in purchases

1% cash back on other purchases

Terms apply

Each 3% category has its own $6,000 annual cap, which makes this card feel unusually flexible for a no-annual-fee option.

If you shop online regularly or drive often, it's easy to pull real value out of this card without overthinking where each purchase goes.