The Best No-Annual Fee Card for Groceries in February 2026
Groceries are one of those unavoidable expenses. You buy them every week, prices stay stubbornly high, and the spending adds up faster than most people realize.
That's exactly why your grocery card matters more than almost any other card in your wallet.
If you want strong rewards without paying an annual fee, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express (see rates and fees) is the best all-around option in February 2026.
Why this card wins for groceries
You earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, on up to $6,000 per year in purchases. After that, it drops to 1%.
For most households, that cap comfortably covers weekly grocery runs without forcing you to juggle rotating categories or quarterly activations.
And groceries are just the start.
Strong everyday categories beyond the grocery aisle
The Amex Blue Cash Everyday doesn't pigeonhole you into one type of spending.
You also earn:
- 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, up to $6,000 per year in purchases
- 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, up to $6,000 per year in purchases
- 1% cash back on other purchases
- Terms apply
Each 3% category has its own $6,000 annual cap, which makes this card feel unusually flexible for a no-annual-fee option.
If you shop online regularly or drive often, it's easy to pull real value out of this card without overthinking where each purchase goes.
Terms apply
A no-annual-fee card that still offers a welcome bonus
For new cardholders: Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. Terms apply.
That's a solid return for a card you can realistically use for groceries, gas, and online orders you were already planning to make.
Because there's no annual fee, you come out ahead immediately.
0% intro APR adds practical flexibility
The Amex Blue Cash Everyday also includes a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. After that, a 19.49%-28.49% Variable APR applies.
That makes it useful beyond rewards. You can:
- Spread out a large grocery or household purchase
- Finance a short-term expense without interest
- Consolidate a smaller balance and focus on paying it down
It's a quiet benefit, but one that can matter when budgets get tight.
Statement credits that actually get used
This card also includes a couple of credits that are easy to ignore, but surprisingly useful if they line up with your habits.
You can earn:
- Up to $84 per year in Disney bundle credits, issued as up to $7 per month when you use the card for eligible Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN+ subscriptions
- Up to $180 per year in Home Chef statement credits
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
These are not reasons to get the card on their own. But if you already pay for streaming or meal kits, they quietly boost the card's value.
Who this card is best for
The Amex Blue Cash Everyday works best if you:
- Spend consistently on groceries, gas, and online shopping
- Want simple cash back without tracking rotating categories
- Prefer a $0 annual fee with real everyday value
- Like having a 0% intro APR as a safety net
If that sounds like your spending profile, it's hard to find a cleaner no-annual-fee option right now. Read more about the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express and apply here.
Our Research Expert
For rates and fees for Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, click here