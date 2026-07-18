The Best No-Annual-Fee Card to Pair With the Chase Sapphire Preferred
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) earns just 1X points per dollar on everything outside its bonus categories. That's a small leak in an otherwise excellent travel card. The best free way to plug it is also holding the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees).
I carried both cards for years, so I know the combo firsthand. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns 1.5% cash back on all other purchases outside its bonus categories and charges no annual fee.
On its own, it's a tidy cash-back card. But when paired with the Chase Sapphire Preferred, those rewards turn into travel points worth a lot more.
Here's the math that makes the case.
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Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost. Hurry — this offer is ending soon!Points Boost points are worth up to 1.5x on top-booked hotels and flights with select airlines.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
Earn 50% more on everyday spending
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns 1.5% cash back on general spending, while the Chase Sapphire Preferred earns just 1X points. That's 50% more on every purchase that falls outside a bonus category.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® also won Motley Fool Money's Best Cash Back Credit Card award for 2026. It's an excellent stand-alone card for simple cash back.
Here's the math that might make it worth applying for. If you put $20,000 of non-bonus spending on the Chase Sapphire Preferred, you'd earn 20,000 points. But putting that same spending on the Chase Freedom Unlimited® would earn you 30,000. That's 10,000 extra points a year, at no annual fee.
To be fair, a little effort is required to split your spending across two cards. But it's not too hard once you get in the habit. Just use the Chase Sapphire Preferred for its bonus categories and let the Chase Freedom Unlimited® catch everything else.
Turn cash back into travel points worth more
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is technically a cash back card. But it actually earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points, not just flat cash.
This matters because when you hold both Chase cards, you can easily transfer points from one account to another. And when you pool points into your Chase Sapphire Preferred account, you have more flexibility and opportunity for travel bookings. Points you use for travel go further than plain cash back.
When I ran this combo, I let the Chase Freedom Unlimited® stack a bunch of points over time. Then moved them over to my Chase Sapphire Preferred account before booking a trip. That's the smartest way to earn, and redeem.
Points were the most popular credit card reward in 2024, ahead of both cash back and miles, according to credit card rewards research from Motley Fool Money. It gives you more control and squeezes more value out of every card.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Manage both cards in one login
Adding another top Chase card to your existing account is really no hassle, because it sits within the same app and login. You see both balances, rewards, and manage everything all in one place.
You can also shift credit lines between the two cards (and any other Chase cards you have). If you want more room on one, move some available credit over from the other. That flexibility helps when a big purchase is coming and you don't want to open anything new.
The Chase trifecta if you want to go further
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® and Chase Sapphire Preferred together form the core of what many people call the Chase trifecta. You can add a third card to widen your bonus categories.
For most people, a two-card duo is all you need. But there is a next level if you want it.
The Chase Freedom Flex® layers in rotating 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate, all on the same Ultimate Rewards system. Or business owners can add a Chase Ink business card to earn points on company spending. It's worth comparing the best small business credit cards before picking one to make sure it's right for your business.
A third card isn't required, though. The duo already plugs the leak we started with.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.