The Best No-Annual-Fee Card to Pair With the Chase Sapphire Preferred

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) earns just 1X points per dollar on everything outside its bonus categories. That's a small leak in an otherwise excellent travel card. The best free way to plug it is also holding the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees). I carried both cards for years, so I know the combo firsthand. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns 1.5% cash back on all other purchases outside its bonus categories and charges no annual fee. On its own, it's a tidy cash-back card. But when paired with the Chase Sapphire Preferred, those rewards turn into travel points worth a lot more. Here's the math that makes the case.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees LIMITED-TIME OFFER Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost. Hurry — this offer is ending soon! Circle with letter I in it. Points Boost points are worth up to 1.5x on top-booked hotels and flights with select airlines. Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 19.24% - 27.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases 5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Annual Fee $95 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. 100,000 bonus points Bottom Line This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big sign-up bonus Travel rewards Gas rewards Dining rewards Flexible travel points Consumer and travel protections Annual fee Limited-time perks

Card Details Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more. Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156. Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders. Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application. Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs Member FDIC



Earn 50% more on everyday spending The Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns 1.5% cash back on general spending, while the Chase Sapphire Preferred earns just 1X points. That's 50% more on every purchase that falls outside a bonus category. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® also won Motley Fool Money's Best Cash Back Credit Card award for 2026. It's an excellent stand-alone card for simple cash back. Here's the math that might make it worth applying for. If you put $20,000 of non-bonus spending on the Chase Sapphire Preferred, you'd earn 20,000 points. But putting that same spending on the Chase Freedom Unlimited® would earn you 30,000. That's 10,000 extra points a year, at no annual fee. To be fair, a little effort is required to split your spending across two cards. But it's not too hard once you get in the habit. Just use the Chase Sapphire Preferred for its bonus categories and let the Chase Freedom Unlimited® catch everything else. Turn cash back into travel points worth more The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is technically a cash back card. But it actually earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points, not just flat cash. This matters because when you hold both Chase cards, you can easily transfer points from one account to another. And when you pool points into your Chase Sapphire Preferred account, you have more flexibility and opportunity for travel bookings. Points you use for travel go further than plain cash back. When I ran this combo, I let the Chase Freedom Unlimited® stack a bunch of points over time. Then moved them over to my Chase Sapphire Preferred account before booking a trip. That's the smartest way to earn, and redeem. Points were the most popular credit card reward in 2024, ahead of both cash back and miles, according to credit card rewards research from Motley Fool Money. It gives you more control and squeezes more value out of every card.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Chase Freedom Unlimited® Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited® On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Excellent

= Good

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited® On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months Regular APR 18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases 1.5% - 5% cash back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Earn $200 cash back Bottom Line The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Innovative sign-up bonus Purchase and travel protections Robust rewards program Great intro APR No annual fee Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending Foreign transaction fee

Card Details Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases. No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States! Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%. No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more. Member FDIC

