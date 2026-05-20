The Best No-Annual-Fee Travel Card of May 2026, Hands Down

I review credit cards for a living, and I'll be honest -- most no-annual-fee travel cards are pretty boring. They give you 1X or 2X on travel, a few category bonuses if you're lucky, and that's about it.

So when one comes along that pays a flat 3X points on a half-dozen of the categories most people actually spend money in, it stands out from the crowd.

My team at Motley Fool Money just named the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) our Best No-Annual-Fee Travel Credit Card of 2026, and I'm going to walk you through exactly why.

The short version: if you spend $1,000 a month on the bonus categories alone, you're looking at $360 in annual rewards value before you even touch a regular purchase. From a card that costs nothing to carry.

Wells Fargo Autograph® Card -- best no-annual-fee travel card of 2026

Most people think of "travel spending" as just flights and hotels. But the truth is that's only half of your trip costs. The money that really drains your wallet is everything else -- restaurants three times a day, the Uber to and from dinner, the coffee shop you camp out in, gas for the rental car, the streaming subs you watch to kill downtime.

That's exactly where the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card sets itself apart. It earns unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans, plus 1X points on other purchases.

Plus, there's a welcome offer: Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.