The Best No-Annual-Fee Travel Card of May 2026, Hands Down
I review credit cards for a living, and I'll be honest -- most no-annual-fee travel cards are pretty boring. They give you 1X or 2X on travel, a few category bonuses if you're lucky, and that's about it.
So when one comes along that pays a flat 3X points on a half-dozen of the categories most people actually spend money in, it stands out from the crowd.
My team at Motley Fool Money just named the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) our Best No-Annual-Fee Travel Credit Card of 2026, and I'm going to walk you through exactly why.
The short version: if you spend $1,000 a month on the bonus categories alone, you're looking at $360 in annual rewards value before you even touch a regular purchase. From a card that costs nothing to carry.
Wells Fargo Autograph® Card -- best no-annual-fee travel card of 2026
Most people think of "travel spending" as just flights and hotels. But the truth is that's only half of your trip costs. The money that really drains your wallet is everything else -- restaurants three times a day, the Uber to and from dinner, the coffee shop you camp out in, gas for the rental car, the streaming subs you watch to kill downtime.
That's exactly where the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card sets itself apart. It earns unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans, plus 1X points on other purchases.
Plus, there's a welcome offer: Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
1X-3X points
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
20,000 bonus points
-
This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.Read Full Review
-
- Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
- Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
- Cellphone protection
- Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
- The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
- Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
- $0 annual fee.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
How much can you earn in rewards?
Let me run the math on a realistic budget. Say my wife and I spend $400 a month on dining out and groceries we grab at the gas station mini-mart, $200 on gas, $100 on streaming and phone plans, and $300 a month on travel-adjacent purchases like rideshares and the occasional flight or hotel night.
That's $1,000 a month -- $12,000 a year -- earning 3X points in those bonus categories. At a rewards rate of $0.01 per point, that's $360 in annual rewards, before factoring in any regular spending.
Now factor in the welcome offer. You can earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months -- worth $200 in cash redemption value. For someone who already spends that on groceries and gas, the bonus is essentially free.
First-year total haul: roughly $560 in rewards value. From a card with a $0 annual fee.
A few extras worth knowing about
Aside from rewards, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card includes perks that can come in handy for the right person.
A handy one for anyone with a smartphone is cellphone protection up to $600 (with a $25 deductible) when you pay your phone bill with the card. A cracked screen can easily cost $100 these days on a high-end device -- whereas a perk like this could cover it.
You also get 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases, then an 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies. This is useful if you're financing a bigger purchase or want to avoid interest like a 0% intro APR card would offer. Just make sure to pay off the full balance before the intro APR expires and the standard 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR kicks in.
Who should get this card?
I'd recommend the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card to pretty much anyone interested in earning travel rewards but not ready to commit to an annual fee. One thing I love is that you can redeem Wells Fargo points for statement credits instead of travel (for the same reward rate). So 30,000 points can be redeemed as a $300 statement credit, no flights or hotel bookings required. Travel is an option if you want it, but you're not locked in.
Aside from travelers, this is one of my favorite cards for foodies. If you're out and about a lot at restaurants, coffee shops, and takeout spots, that 3X points on dining adds up fast.
Same if you're more of a homebody who lives on streaming and food delivery -- DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub all count as restaurant purchases, so every order earns triple points.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target, Uber Technologies, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.