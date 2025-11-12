The Best No-Annual-Fee Travel Rewards Card -- Here's Why It Won
Maybe it's just me, but I think travel cards are starting to get way out of hand. I'm talking about $500+ annual fees, bloated benefit packages, and credits for luxury services most people don't even use.
That's why this year, when we chose our Best No-Annual-Fee Travel Card for the 2026 Motley Fool Money Credit Card Awards, we went the other direction. We chose a card that delivers real value without overcomplicating everything.
The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) ran away with the win.
It's simple, useful, fits regular spending habits, and earns strong travel rewards without charging you a dime to keep it.
Easy travel rewards, no annual fee, no fuss
We analyzed dozens of cards for this category. But the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card stood out as the one that fits most regular Americans.
It's a perfect fit for people who travel occasionally, spend consistently, and want simple rewards that just work.
Here's what pushed it to the top of our list:
- $0 annual fee
- 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans
- A welcome offer of 20,000 bonus points (worth $200) when you spend $1,000 in the first 3 months
- Flexible redemption options: cash back, statement credit, travel, or gift cards
Probably my favorite thing about earning rewards is that you don't need to book through a specific travel portal to earn the high rewards rate.
Most travel cards lock you into their proprietary booking site -- and if you find a better deal elsewhere, you only get the base rate (usually 1%). The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card lets you book however you want and still earn 3X points.
Learn more in our full Wells Fargo Autograph® Card review and apply today.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
1X-3X points
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
20,000 bonus points
-
This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.
-
- Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
- Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
- Cellphone protection
- Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
- The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
- Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
- $0 annual fee.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
How regular spending could earn $670+ in rewards
Here's a quick snapshot of how your rewards could add up over the course of a year.
This is based on a total spend of about $3,200 monthly, split across common spending categories.
|Spending Category
|Est. Monthly Spend
|Points Earned
|Dining & delivery
|$500
|18,000
|Gas & transit
|$300
|10,800
|Travel (flights, hotels)
|$250
|9,000
|Cellphone + streaming
|$150
|5,400
|All other purchases
|$2,000
|24,000
Total: 67,200 points per year = ~$670 in rewards
That's nearly $700 in value just from living normal life and buying groceries, gas, travel, and paying bills.
That's enough for two roundtrip flights, a few hotel nights, or a chunky statement credit to clear everyday expenses.
Plus, a nice head start
There's also a great welcome offer that's pretty easy to qualify for.
New cardholders can earn 20,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months (worth $200 in redemption value.)
As soon as you apply and get the card, just funnel your regular expenses through it and you'll likely hit the target quickly.
And since there's no annual fee, all your rewards are pure upside.
Who it's best for (and who might want more)
If you don't like paying annual fees but still want to earn decent travel rewards, you'll like the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card.
There's no annual fee, a great welcome bonus, and everything you buy earns travel rewards. And if you do book a lot of travel, you'll earn the highest rewards rate from any travel spending (not locked into a specific portal to book stuff).
That being said, it's not for everyone. If you're after airport lounge access, premium travel perks, or high-end transfer partners, you might prefer a higher end luxury card.
Still, for most people, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card punches well above its weight.
Check out all our top travel rewards cards to find the best fit for your lifestyle and goals.
