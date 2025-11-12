The Best No-Annual-Fee Travel Rewards Card -- Here's Why It Won

Maybe it's just me, but I think travel cards are starting to get way out of hand. I'm talking about $500+ annual fees, bloated benefit packages, and credits for luxury services most people don't even use.

That's why this year, when we chose our Best No-Annual-Fee Travel Card for the 2026 Motley Fool Money Credit Card Awards, we went the other direction. We chose a card that delivers real value without overcomplicating everything.

The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) ran away with the win.

It's simple, useful, fits regular spending habits, and earns strong travel rewards without charging you a dime to keep it.

Easy travel rewards, no annual fee, no fuss

We analyzed dozens of cards for this category. But the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card stood out as the one that fits most regular Americans.

It's a perfect fit for people who travel occasionally, spend consistently, and want simple rewards that just work.

Here's what pushed it to the top of our list:

$0 annual fee

3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans

A welcome offer of 20,000 bonus points (worth $200) when you spend $1,000 in the first 3 months

Flexible redemption options: cash back, statement credit, travel, or gift cards

Probably my favorite thing about earning rewards is that you don't need to book through a specific travel portal to earn the high rewards rate.

Most travel cards lock you into their proprietary booking site -- and if you find a better deal elsewhere, you only get the base rate (usually 1%). The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card lets you book however you want and still earn 3X points.

Learn more in our full Wells Fargo Autograph® Card review and apply today.