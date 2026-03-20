The Best Online Shopping Card for 2026, Hands Down

If you're one of those millions of Prime members, the Prime Visa is a pretty great deal. That's because you'll get:

Luckily, there's a great way to save on all of those purchases and more: The no-annual-fee Prime Visa card (see rates and fees ). Here's what to know about it, and why we named it the Best Credit Card for Retail Shopping of 2026.

Amazon Prime has more than 240 million subscribers worldwide -- and I know for me, it's the most convenient way to order groceries, books, and basically anything else I need.

If you're like most people, the phrase "online shopping" might be almost synonymous with "Amazon shopping."

If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Again, if you're like me, Amazon makes up a huge bulk of your online shopping budget. But that's not all I use my Prime Visa for -- I also love saving with Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh, Amazon's online grocery delivery service. Plus, the card saves you 5% back on those Amazon memberships.

You can also unlock an easy-as-pie $150 when you land the Prime Visa. Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members. Honestly, that alone makes this card worth a look.

Ready to earn your $150 gift card? Read our full review of the Prime Visa to apply today.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express: A more versatile option

Sure, Amazon is basically the king of online shopping. But what if you want a card that can help you save when shopping elsewhere?

If so, you'll want to check out the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express. It also has a $0 annual fee (see rates and fees), and earns:

3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases

1% cash back on other purchases

That "online retail" category includes major brands like Amazon and Walmart.com as well as smaller retailers like pet stores, furniture stores, bookstores, and much more. Terms apply.

That makes the Amex Blue Cash Everyday a super viable alternative to the Prime Visa -- or the perfect sidekick. Just use the Prime Visa for 5% back at Amazon and the Amex Blue Cash Everyday for 3% back on other online purchases.

Plus, you'll get a welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as $200 cash back after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.

That's not quite as automatic as getting the Prime Visa's bonus instantly upon card approval -- but $2,000 in 6 months is very doable.