The Best Online Shopping Card for 2026, Hands Down
If you're like most people, the phrase "online shopping" might be almost synonymous with "Amazon shopping."
Amazon Prime has more than 240 million subscribers worldwide -- and I know for me, it's the most convenient way to order groceries, books, and basically anything else I need.
Luckily, there's a great way to save on all of those purchases and more: The no-annual-fee Prime Visa card (see rates and fees). Here's what to know about it, and why we named it the Best Credit Card for Retail Shopping of 2026.
Get 5% back on Amazon purchases and more
If you're one of those millions of Prime members, the Prime Visa is a pretty great deal. That's because you'll get:
- 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.74% – 27.49% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card
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If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.Read Full Review
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- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
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- Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
Again, if you're like me, Amazon makes up a huge bulk of your online shopping budget. But that's not all I use my Prime Visa for -- I also love saving with Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh, Amazon's online grocery delivery service. Plus, the card saves you 5% back on those Amazon memberships.
You can also unlock an easy-as-pie $150 when you land the Prime Visa. Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members. Honestly, that alone makes this card worth a look.
Ready to earn your $150 gift card? Read our full review of the Prime Visa to apply today.
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express: A more versatile option
Sure, Amazon is basically the king of online shopping. But what if you want a card that can help you save when shopping elsewhere?
If so, you'll want to check out the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express. It also has a $0 annual fee (see rates and fees), and earns:
- 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases
- 1% cash back on other purchases
That "online retail" category includes major brands like Amazon and Walmart.com as well as smaller retailers like pet stores, furniture stores, bookstores, and much more. Terms apply.
That makes the Amex Blue Cash Everyday a super viable alternative to the Prime Visa -- or the perfect sidekick. Just use the Prime Visa for 5% back at Amazon and the Amex Blue Cash Everyday for 3% back on other online purchases.
Plus, you'll get a welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as $200 cash back after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
That's not quite as automatic as getting the Prime Visa's bonus instantly upon card approval -- but $2,000 in 6 months is very doable.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
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On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-3% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as $200 cash back after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
As High As $200 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer.
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If gas and groceries are big line items in your budget, don't miss this card. You won't pay an annual fee, and you can earn a generous 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases. A 0% APR intro offer lasting 15 months and the welcome bonus offer round out the perks on this Amex.Read Full Review
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- U.S. supermarkets and online retail rewards
- U.S. gas stations cash back
- Big welcome offer
- No annual fee (see rates and fees)
- Foreign transaction fee
- High spend requirement for welcome offer
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- Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $200 cash back* after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $2,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
- No Annual Fee.
- Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%.
- Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
- Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $7 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Everyday® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Terms Apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, click here