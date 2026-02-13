The Best Retail Credit Card for 2026, Hands Down
I've never been a fan of retail credit cards. Most come with brutal APRs, weak rewards, and confusing fine print. Unless it's a big-name store like Costco, Target, or Walmart, I usually tell friends to skip them altogether.
But one retail card changed my mind last year -- Amazon's Prime Visa (see rates and fees).
It just won Best Retail Credit Card in the 2026 Motley Fool Money Awards, and it's one of the few credit cards I actually use personally.
Here's why it might deserve a spot in your wallet.
Why the Prime Visa just won our 2026 award
The Prime Visa wins because it's simple, valuable, and way more flexible than your average retail card.
Here's the quick rundown:
- $0 annual fee (just need a Prime membership)
- Instant sign-up bonus: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
All rewards are earned as unlimited cash back, and redeeming is super-simple. You can either use rewards to directly pay for Amazon purchases at checkout, or redeem as a statement credit.
If you're a Prime Member and buying stuff on Amazon anyway, this card is like a built-in discount on every single order.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.74% – 27.49% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card
-
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.Read Full Review
-
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
-
- Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
An instant gift card just for getting approved
One of the coolest perks of this card is the instant $150 Amazon gift card you get just for being approved -- exclusive for Prime members.
Most credit cards make you jump through hoops to earn the welcome bonus, but this one just gives it to you immediately upfront. Even if you barely use the card after that, you're still walking away with a nice discount on your next Amazon haul.
Potential savings each year
If you do most of your shopping on Amazon, this card can rack up hundreds in rewards without you changing a thing.
Purely based on Amazon shopping and using the Prime Visa, here's the potential annual savings from the 5% back category.
|Amazon Spend
|Cash Back
|$250 per month
|$150
|$500 per month
|$300
|$800 per month
|$480
|$1,000 per month
|$600
In my household, we probably spend ~$500 minimum a month on Amazon shopping. Maybe more during the holidays or if we purchase a big-ticket item.
So that's an easy $300+ we'll get back in rewards in a year. I have the Prime Visa set as the default payment option on my Amazon account, so it's just automatically accruing cash back every time I check out.
For a card with no annual fee, that's a great return.
A no-brainer for Prime members
If you already have an Amazon Prime membership, this card is honestly one of the easiest financial wins out there.
There's no annual fee, no weird redemption rules, and no need to change your shopping habits. You're probably already spending money at Amazon, Whole Foods, or using Amazon Fresh -- this just adds more cash back on top of all that.
Check out the full Prime Visa review and start earning 5% back on all your Amazon purchases today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Costco Wholesale, JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.