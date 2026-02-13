The Best Retail Credit Card for 2026, Hands Down

I've never been a fan of retail credit cards. Most come with brutal APRs, weak rewards, and confusing fine print. Unless it's a big-name store like Costco, Target, or Walmart, I usually tell friends to skip them altogether.

But one retail card changed my mind last year -- Amazon's Prime Visa (see rates and fees).

It just won Best Retail Credit Card in the 2026 Motley Fool Money Awards, and it's one of the few credit cards I actually use personally.

Here's why it might deserve a spot in your wallet.

Why the Prime Visa just won our 2026 award

The Prime Visa wins because it's simple, valuable, and way more flexible than your average retail card.

Here's the quick rundown:

$0 annual fee (just need a Prime membership)

(just need a Prime membership) Instant sign-up bonus: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members

Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership

at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)

at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare) 1% cash rewards on all other purchases

All rewards are earned as unlimited cash back, and redeeming is super-simple. You can either use rewards to directly pay for Amazon purchases at checkout, or redeem as a statement credit.

If you're a Prime Member and buying stuff on Amazon anyway, this card is like a built-in discount on every single order.