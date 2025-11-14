The Best Travel Card Right Now? Venture X's 100K Miles Bonus Makes a Strong Case

I get asked about travel credit cards all the time. Friends, coworkers, even strangers at airports -- everyone wants to know which one's actually worth it.

And honestly, it's been a tough call lately. Many premium travel cards have crept into "luxury" territory, raising annual fees and layering on perks that most people won't use.

On the flip side, most entry-level cards haven't launched anything new or exciting this year.

That's why the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) stands out to me. It's the perfect middle ground, giving you some premium-level perks with an easy ROI for the annual fee.

And right now, with a limited-time welcome offer, it's one of the most compelling deals on the market: Earn 100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening.

Why the perks easily outweigh the fee

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card comes with a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees). But unlike many high-end cards, it can be offset with just a few included credits. Here's how the math works:

$300 annual travel credit for bookings made through Capital One Travel

for bookings made through Capital One Travel 10,000 anniversary bonus miles every year starting on your first (worth another $100 in travel)

every year starting on your first (worth another $100 in travel) Up to $120 credit toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®

toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® Access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide, including Priority Pass™ and Capital One Lounge locations

When you stack all that, the annual fee practically pays for itself before you even factor in the ongoing rewards.

That's why I often call this card one of the most underrated options in the travel world. You're getting real, usable perks. Anyone who spends even $400 a year on travel will come out ahead with this card.

Learn more about the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card in our full review and apply today.