The Best Travel Credit Card if You're Not Obsessed About Points

You don't need to memorize airline charts or chase transfer bonuses to get real value from a travel credit card.

If you travel a few times a year and just want rewards that work without effort, there are a handful of cards that quietly do the job better than the rest. But the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) might just be the best.

The easiest premium travel card to live with

Here's why Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card earns the top spot for people who are not obsessed with points.

The $395 annual fee (see rates and fees) sounds intimidating until you look at how it offsets itself.

$300 annual travel credit for bookings through Capital One Travel

10,000 bonus miles every year starting on your first anniversary, worth $100 toward travel

That is $400 in annual value before you even think about rewards. If you book one flight or hotel a year, you are basically at break-even.

No monthly credits. No tracking categories. Just book travel and move on.