The Capital One Savor Card Earns Unlimited 3% at Grocery Stores. Here's What That's Worth in a Year

The average American spends $847 per month on food, according to the latest BLS data and Motley Fool Money research. That's broken down into $519 per month on food at home (groceries) and $329 a month dining out.

If your credit card is paying 1% back on those purchases, you're earning about $102 a year in rewards.

The no-annual-fee Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) earns 3% on both categories with no rotating categories and no spending caps.

Here's what that difference actually looks like.

What 3% cash back at grocery stores and dining adds up to

The Capital One Savor is one of the best grocery credit cards available today.

You can earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®).

If we only look at the average American's food spend of $847 per month, here's what a full year of rewards looks like: