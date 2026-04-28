The Capital One Savor Card Earns Unlimited 3% at Grocery Stores. Here's What That's Worth in a Year
The average American spends $847 per month on food, according to the latest BLS data and Motley Fool Money research. That's broken down into $519 per month on food at home (groceries) and $329 a month dining out.
If your credit card is paying 1% back on those purchases, you're earning about $102 a year in rewards.
The no-annual-fee Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) earns 3% on both categories with no rotating categories and no spending caps.
Here's what that difference actually looks like.
What 3% cash back at grocery stores and dining adds up to
The Capital One Savor is one of the best grocery credit cards available today.
You can earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®).
If we only look at the average American's food spend of $847 per month, here's what a full year of rewards looks like:
|Spending Category
|Monthly Spend
|Cash Back Rate
|Annual Cash Back
|Grocery stores
|$519
|3%
|$187
|Dining & restaurants
|$329
|3%
|$118
|Total
|$848
|$305
That's $305 in cash back on spending most people are already doing, and in only the food category.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
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On Capital One's Secure Website.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies)
Regular APR
18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
1%-8% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Earn a $200 cash bonus
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Dining and grocery store spending earn premium rewards, but that’s not the only perk. Earn a $200 cash bonus with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening. With no annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 12 months (then 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)), it’s a smart, low-risk way to rack up rewards.Read Full Review
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- Sign-up bonus
- Dining rewards
- Entertainment rewards
- No annual fee
- Great intro APR for purchases
- Balance transfer fee
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- Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases
- Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
- Top rated mobile app
The early spend bonus adds real value in year one
The Capital One Savor card comes with a welcome offer worth calling out: Earn a $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening.
For most people running groceries and dining through this card, that spending requirement should be hit naturally. Add that $200 to your $305 in annual cash back, and year one value lands around $505.
On a card with no annual fee (see rates and fees), that's a really strong start.
Who this card is best for
The Capital One Savor is a natural fit for anyone who spends heavily on groceries, restaurants, or both -- and wants a simple, flat-rate card with no category juggling.
The 3% cash back rate is unlimited, categories never rotate, and rewards don't expire as long as your account stays active. If you're already running grocery store and restaurant spending on a 1% or 1.5% flat-rate card, you're leaving real money on the table every month.
One thing to know: the grocery store rate applies to traditional grocery stores, not superstores like Walmart or Target. If most of your food shopping happens at a traditional grocer -- Kroger, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Publix -- you're in good shape.
Our Foolish take
If you're spending $847 a month on groceries and dining like the average American household, the Capital One Savor is one of the easiest ways to earn real cash back each year -- with no annual fee (see rates and fees) and nothing to track.
And since there's no spending cap on rewards, heavier spenders will earn even more.
Read our full Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card review and apply today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial and Kroger. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.