The Capital One Savor Card Earns Unlimited 3% at Grocery Stores. Here's What That's Worth in a Year

Published on April 28, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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The average American spends $847 per month on food, according to the latest BLS data and Motley Fool Money research. That's broken down into $519 per month on food at home (groceries) and $329 a month dining out.

If your credit card is paying 1% back on those purchases, you're earning about $102 a year in rewards.

The no-annual-fee Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) earns 3% on both categories with no rotating categories and no spending caps.

Here's what that difference actually looks like.

What 3% cash back at grocery stores and dining adds up to

The Capital One Savor is one of the best grocery credit cards available today.

You can earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®).

If we only look at the average American's food spend of $847 per month, here's what a full year of rewards looks like:

Spending Category Monthly Spend Cash Back Rate Annual Cash Back
Grocery stores $519 3% $187
Dining & restaurants $329 3% $118
Total $848 $305
Data source: Author's calculations.

That's $305 in cash back on spending most people are already doing, and in only the food category.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Apply Now for Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

On Capital One's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
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4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

On Capital One's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 12 months

Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies)

Regular APR

18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.

1%-8% cash back

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Earn a $200 cash bonus

  • Dining and grocery store spending earn premium rewards, but that’s not the only perk. Earn a $200 cash bonus with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening. With no annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 12 months (then 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)), it’s a smart, low-risk way to rack up rewards.

    Read Full Review
    • Sign-up bonus
    • Dining rewards
    • Entertainment rewards
    • No annual fee
    • Great intro APR for purchases
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
    • $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
    • Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases
    • Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
    • Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
    • No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
    • 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
    • Top rated mobile app

The early spend bonus adds real value in year one

The Capital One Savor card comes with a welcome offer worth calling out: Earn a $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening.

For most people running groceries and dining through this card, that spending requirement should be hit naturally. Add that $200 to your $305 in annual cash back, and year one value lands around $505.

On a card with no annual fee (see rates and fees), that's a really strong start.

Who this card is best for

The Capital One Savor is a natural fit for anyone who spends heavily on groceries, restaurants, or both -- and wants a simple, flat-rate card with no category juggling.

The 3% cash back rate is unlimited, categories never rotate, and rewards don't expire as long as your account stays active. If you're already running grocery store and restaurant spending on a 1% or 1.5% flat-rate card, you're leaving real money on the table every month.

One thing to know: the grocery store rate applies to traditional grocery stores, not superstores like Walmart or Target. If most of your food shopping happens at a traditional grocer -- Kroger, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Publix -- you're in good shape.

Our Foolish take

If you're spending $847 a month on groceries and dining like the average American household, the Capital One Savor is one of the easiest ways to earn real cash back each year -- with no annual fee (see rates and fees) and nothing to track.

And since there's no spending cap on rewards, heavier spenders will earn even more.

Read our full Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card review and apply today.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.