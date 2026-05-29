The Capital One Venture Business Card's 150K Bonus Is Ending Soon

Been eyeing a snazzy new business card like the Capital One Venture Business (see rates and fees)? If so, now's the time to stop waiting.

This card is currently sporting an impressive limited-time welcome offer. Earn 150,000 Miles Limited Time Offer: 75,000 miles once you spend $7,500 in the first 3 months, and an additional 75,000 miles once you spend $30,000 in the first 6 months.

But you don't have much longer to qualify for it. This bonus ends June 8, which means you'll have to apply and be approved before then if you want to land it.

Interested? Here's what to know before that deadline comes.

Earn 150,000 Miles: What it takes

Here's the key to this bonus: It's actually split up into two parts.

That means you don't have to hit the full spending requirement to walk away with something valuable. Here's how it breaks down:

Earn 75,000 miles once you spend $7,500 in the first 3 months

Earn an additional 75,000 miles once you spend $30,000 in the first 6 months

The first tier is pretty accessible for most small businesses -- $7,500 over 3 months should be a reasonable ask. The second tier is a bigger lift, for sure -- but businesses with bigger expenses could hit it without a ton of effort.

At a standard rate of $0.01 per mile, the full 150,000 miles is worth $1,500 toward travel. Transfer miles to one of Capital One's airline or hotel partners, and you can potentially stretch that even further. That's a lot of money to be saved on business trips this year.