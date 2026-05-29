The Capital One Venture Business Card's 150K Bonus Is Ending Soon
Been eyeing a snazzy new business card like the Capital One Venture Business (see rates and fees)? If so, now's the time to stop waiting.
This card is currently sporting an impressive limited-time welcome offer. Earn 150,000 Miles Limited Time Offer: 75,000 miles once you spend $7,500 in the first 3 months, and an additional 75,000 miles once you spend $30,000 in the first 6 months.
But you don't have much longer to qualify for it. This bonus ends June 8, which means you'll have to apply and be approved before then if you want to land it.
Interested? Here's what to know before that deadline comes.
Earn 150,000 Miles: What it takes
Here's the key to this bonus: It's actually split up into two parts.
That means you don't have to hit the full spending requirement to walk away with something valuable. Here's how it breaks down:
- Earn 75,000 miles once you spend $7,500 in the first 3 months
- Earn an additional 75,000 miles once you spend $30,000 in the first 6 months
The first tier is pretty accessible for most small businesses -- $7,500 over 3 months should be a reasonable ask. The second tier is a bigger lift, for sure -- but businesses with bigger expenses could hit it without a ton of effort.
At a standard rate of $0.01 per mile, the full 150,000 miles is worth $1,500 toward travel. Transfer miles to one of Capital One's airline or hotel partners, and you can potentially stretch that even further. That's a lot of money to be saved on business trips this year.
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Last chance to earn up to 150,000 bonus miles. Offer ends June 8, 2026.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
24.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 2X miles per dollar on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions, and miles won't expire for the life of the account. Unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel.
2X - 5X miles
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 150,000 Miles Limited Time Offer: 75,000 miles once you spend $7,500 in the first 3 months, and an additional 75,000 miles once you spend $30,000 in the first 6 months
Earn 150,000 Miles
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Simple travel rewards, low fees, and no fuss. This card makes it easy for business owners to start earning with unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, an up to 150,000-mile welcome bonus, and 5X on on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel. With a $0 intro annual fee for the first year ($95 after), it’s an easy way for businesses to turn everyday spending into meaningful travel rewards.
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Unlimited 2x miles
- No foreign transaction fee
- Multiple ways to use miles
- Annual fee
- No intro APR offer
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- Limited-time offer: Earn up to 150,000 bonus miles—75,000 miles once you spend $7,500 in the first 3 months, and an additional 75,000 miles once you spend $30,000 in the first 6 months
- Earn unlimited 2X miles per dollar on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions, and miles won't expire for the life of the account
- Receive up to $220 in credits: Receive an annual $50 travel credit for bookings through Capital One Business Travel, up to an annual $50 statement credit for purchases at qualifying advertising or software merchants, plus up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® every four years. Terms and conditions apply
- Unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel
- Transfer your miles to 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Redeem your miles instantly for any travel-related purchases, from flights and hotels to ride-sharing services
- $95 annual fee
- Free employee cards which also earn unlimited 2X miles from their purchases
- Top rated mobile app
What else the card offers
The Capital One Venture Business is more than a great welcome offer. It also holds its own as a high-powered business card. For a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees), you'll earn:
- 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel
- 2X miles on every purchase
- Up to $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® every four years
- A $50 annual travel credit for bookings through Capital One Business Travel
- A $50 annual credit for advertising or software purchases
The 2X miles rate is what makes this card a reliable everyday earner. You won't have to chase rotating categories or keep track of a bunch of earning rates. Just use your Venture Business on all types of expenses to earn at the same solid rate.
Plus, between the travel credit and software credit, you're already looking at $100 back each year -- covering the annual fee before you earn a single mile.
Is the Venture Business right for you?
I'd recommend the Capital One Venture Business (see rates and fees) to any business owner who wants straightforward travel rewards without a lot of complexity. The perks pay for themselves, and the earning rates, welcome offer, and access to Capital One transfer partners are the cherries on top.
If you're spending at least $2,500 a month on business expenses and want to put those dollars toward future travel, the Venture Business makes a lot of sense.
The spending requirement to earn the full 150,000-mile limited-time bonus is a good bit steeper. But even the first half of the bonus alone is a more-than-solid return.
If you want more premium card perks like lounge access and a larger travel credit, the Capital One Venture X Business is worth a look. But for most small business owners, the Venture Business hits the right balance of rewards and affordability.
For more options, see our picks for the best business credit cards.
Our Research Expert
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