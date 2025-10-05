The Card Every Amazon Prime Shopper Should Have Before October 7

It's official: Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is happening Oct. 7-8, and this will be one of the best times of the year to score major discounts if you're a Prime member.

But here's an additional hack to score an even bigger discount… Pair all your shopping deals with the Amazon Prime Visa (see rates and fees). It has a $0 annual fee and gets you 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership.

Personally, I got the Prime Visa a couple months ago. Here's why I recommend all Prime members should carry it.

Earn 5% cash rewards on Amazon and Chase Travel

Most rewards credit cards earn you just 1% to 1.5% back on online purchases, including Amazon. That's a decent discount, but it's not exactly mind-blowing.

Now imagine getting 5% cash rewards on every Amazon cart, every Whole Foods haul, and every travel booking through Chase Travel.

That's what the Amazon Prime Visa delivers -- as long as you're a Prime member.

Here's the full breakdown of rewards:

5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership

at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)

at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare) 1% cash rewards on all other purchases

That 5% back really adds up -- especially during Prime Big Deal Days when you might be doing some bulk buying.

For example, a $500 shopping cart earns you $25 in rewards. You can use those rewards on future Amazon checkouts, or redeem for a statement credit.

Oh yeah, there's a $0 annual fee. So all the rewards you earn are pure upside.