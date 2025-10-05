The Card Every Amazon Prime Shopper Should Have Before October 7
It's official: Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is happening Oct. 7-8, and this will be one of the best times of the year to score major discounts if you're a Prime member.
But here's an additional hack to score an even bigger discount… Pair all your shopping deals with the Amazon Prime Visa (see rates and fees). It has a $0 annual fee and gets you 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership.
Personally, I got the Prime Visa a couple months ago. Here's why I recommend all Prime members should carry it.
Earn 5% cash rewards on Amazon and Chase Travel
Most rewards credit cards earn you just 1% to 1.5% back on online purchases, including Amazon. That's a decent discount, but it's not exactly mind-blowing.
Now imagine getting 5% cash rewards on every Amazon cart, every Whole Foods haul, and every travel booking through Chase Travel.
That's what the Amazon Prime Visa delivers -- as long as you're a Prime member.
Here's the full breakdown of rewards:
- 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
That 5% back really adds up -- especially during Prime Big Deal Days when you might be doing some bulk buying.
For example, a $500 shopping cart earns you $25 in rewards. You can use those rewards on future Amazon checkouts, or redeem for a statement credit.
Oh yeah, there's a $0 annual fee. So all the rewards you earn are pure upside.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card
-
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.
-
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
-
- Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly
The Prime Visa also has a quick and easy welcome offer for new applicants.
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members. There's no minimum spending or any hoops to jump through. As soon as you're approved, the credit is applied straight to your account.
If you're planning to shop during Prime Big Deal Days this October, this is the easiest way to knock $150 off your total. And yes, you can use it during Big Deal Days as long as you're approved before the event is over.
Prime Big Deal Days October and beyond
This card isn't just a one-hit wonder for Prime Big Deal Days. You'll want to keep using it year-round and set it as the default payment for all Amazon purchases.
If you spend about $100 a week on Amazon, you're looking at roughly $260 per year in cash rewards (much better than the measly $52 you'd earn with a standard 1% cash back card).
Now tack on the $150 Amazon Gift Card you get instantly upon approval, and your total first-year value jumps to $410 -- without changing any of your habits.
And that's not even counting the extra earnings you could get from using the card at restaurants, gas stations, or when booking travel through Chase Travel. Even if you only use the card for Amazon purchases, the value speaks for itself.
Don't miss the window
Since Prime Big Deal Days land on Oct. 7-8, it's smart to apply now so you have the card locked and loaded in time.
If you wait too long, you might miss the window to get the welcome offer and use it during the deals. And trust me, that $150 + 5% back combo is too good to pass up.
Compare all of today's top rewards cards to find the ones that match your spending.
Our Research Expert