The Chase Ink Business Cash Card Could Earn You $1,500+ in 2026

Between the high-dollar welcome offer and solid cash back on everyday business expenses, the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) can easily clear $1,500+ in value in a single year for the right business -- all for no annual fee.

Here's the math, and why Motley Fool Money named it our Best Business Credit Card of 2026.

Start with the easy (but substantial) welcome offer

Let's begin with the part that does most of the heavy lifting -- the welcome offer.

Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.

That's a tall order for some folks, but it's often easier than it looks once you start routing normal business expenses through the card. Back when I first opened a business card, my rental property business had a single A/C unit bill that came in right around $5,000. If you have one expense like that it could almost cover the entire requirement on its own.

Add a few months of everyday costs like gas, restaurants, travel, software, ads, or supplies -- and hitting $6,000 becomes very realistic without changing how you run your business.