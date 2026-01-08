The Chase Ink Business Cash Card Could Earn You $1,500+ in 2026
Between the high-dollar welcome offer and solid cash back on everyday business expenses, the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) can easily clear $1,500+ in value in a single year for the right business -- all for no annual fee.
Here's the math, and why Motley Fool Money named it our Best Business Credit Card of 2026.
Start with the easy (but substantial) welcome offer
Let's begin with the part that does most of the heavy lifting -- the welcome offer.
Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.
That's a tall order for some folks, but it's often easier than it looks once you start routing normal business expenses through the card. Back when I first opened a business card, my rental property business had a single A/C unit bill that came in right around $5,000. If you have one expense like that it could almost cover the entire requirement on its own.
Add a few months of everyday costs like gas, restaurants, travel, software, ads, or supplies -- and hitting $6,000 becomes very realistic without changing how you run your business.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.99% - 24.99% Variable
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn. Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
Earn 5% cash back in select business categories
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
Earn $750 bonus cash back
If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% at gas stations and restaurants (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $750 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.
- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Office supply store rewards
- Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
- 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Low caps on bonus categories
- No balance transfer offer
- Foreign transaction fee
- Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
- Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
Another $780 cash back for regular spending
Now let's talk about everyday spending, because this is where the card keeps paying you long after the welcome offer is gone.
Here's how the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card earns cash back:
- 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
- $0 annual fee
Let's assume your business spends about $500 per month on internet, phone service, and office supplies. That spending falls squarely into the 5% category. Over a year, that's $6,000 in purchases, which earns $300 back.
At the same time, imagine your business spends around $2,000 per month on gas and meals tied to work. Those purchases earn 2% cash back. Over 12 months, that adds up to $24,000 in spending and $480 back.
Put together, that's $780 in total cash back -- earned by running everyday business expenses through the card.
Or, a total of $1,530 if you include the welcome offer.
When another Ink card might make more sense
One honest note: this card does have spending caps on the bonus categories. There's also no higher reward rate for travel, which is a major rewards category for other small business cards.
If your business is on track to blow past those category limits, or if most of your expenses fall outside the 5% and 2% buckets, it may be worth looking at the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) instead.
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited earns a flat rate on everything, which can be simpler and more scalable once your spending grows beyond category caps.
A simple way to make 2026 more profitable
This Chase Ink card was my first pick when my business was small and every dollar mattered. Years later, it's still my top recommendation for most small businesses.
Between the valuable welcome offer and strong ongoing cash back, clearing $1,500+ in value in 2026 is very realistic for many businesses.
Review the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card to see full details and find out if it fits your business spending.
Our Research Expert