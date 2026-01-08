The Chase Ink Business Cash Card Could Earn You $1,500+ in 2026

Joel O'Leary

Between the high-dollar welcome offer and solid cash back on everyday business expenses, the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) can easily clear $1,500+ in value in a single year for the right business -- all for no annual fee.

Here's the math, and why Motley Fool Money named it our Best Business Credit Card of 2026.

Start with the easy (but substantial) welcome offer

Let's begin with the part that does most of the heavy lifting -- the welcome offer.

Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.

That's a tall order for some folks, but it's often easier than it looks once you start routing normal business expenses through the card. Back when I first opened a business card, my rental property business had a single A/C unit bill that came in right around $5,000. If you have one expense like that it could almost cover the entire requirement on its own.

Add a few months of everyday costs like gas, restaurants, travel, software, ads, or supplies -- and hitting $6,000 becomes very realistic without changing how you run your business.

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Good/Excellent (670-850)

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months

16.99% - 24.99% Variable

Earn 5% cash back in select business categories

$0

Earn $750 bonus cash back

Another $780 cash back for regular spending

Now let's talk about everyday spending, because this is where the card keeps paying you long after the welcome offer is gone.

Here's how the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card earns cash back:

  • 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
  • 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
  • 1% cash back on all other purchases
  • $0 annual fee

Let's assume your business spends about $500 per month on internet, phone service, and office supplies. That spending falls squarely into the 5% category. Over a year, that's $6,000 in purchases, which earns $300 back.

At the same time, imagine your business spends around $2,000 per month on gas and meals tied to work. Those purchases earn 2% cash back. Over 12 months, that adds up to $24,000 in spending and $480 back.

Put together, that's $780 in total cash back -- earned by running everyday business expenses through the card.

Or, a total of $1,530 if you include the welcome offer.

When another Ink card might make more sense

One honest note: this card does have spending caps on the bonus categories. There's also no higher reward rate for travel, which is a major rewards category for other small business cards.

If your business is on track to blow past those category limits, or if most of your expenses fall outside the 5% and 2% buckets, it may be worth looking at the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) instead.

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited earns a flat rate on everything, which can be simpler and more scalable once your spending grows beyond category caps.

A simple way to make 2026 more profitable

This Chase Ink card was my first pick when my business was small and every dollar mattered. Years later, it's still my top recommendation for most small businesses.

Between the valuable welcome offer and strong ongoing cash back, clearing $1,500+ in value in 2026 is very realistic for many businesses.

Review the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card to see full details and find out if it fits your business spending.

Joel O'Leary
Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.