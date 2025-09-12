The Chase Ink Business Cash Card's Sign-Up Bonus Just Went Up to $900. Should You Apply Now?
Looking for a way to earn cash back on business expenses? The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is here to help.
For a limited time, the Chase Ink Business Cash is offering an elevated $900 bonus after you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months. That's one of the highest welcome offers you'll ever see on a no-annual-fee credit card -- so if you've been thinking about applying, there's no better time than now.
Here's what you need to know about the Chase Ink Business Cash and its current welcome offer.
A $900 bonus, plus valuable earning rates
With the Chase Ink Business Cash, your $900 can be redeemed for cash back, gift cards, travel, or shopping with Amazon and PayPal, so you've got plenty of ways to help your business save. Spending $6,000 in 3 months is a reasonable requirement, too, meaning most will easily be able to earn this bonus.
The card also comes with some strong earning rates and perks. You'll earn:
- 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
After you hit the $25,000 spending cap on the bonus categories, you'll keep earning 1% on everything you buy.
Lastly, the Chase Ink Business Cash has a 0% introductory APR on purchases for the first 12 months. (The regular 17.49% - 25.49% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period.) If you want to save on big purchases over the next year, this card has you covered.
Don't wait -- start earning this limited-time bonus today. Read our full review of the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card to apply now.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.49% - 25.49% Variable
Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 5% cash back in select business categories
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Earn $900 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
Earn $900 bonus cash back
-
If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% at gas stations and restaurants (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $900 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.
-
- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Office supply store rewards
- Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
- 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Low caps on bonus categories
- No balance transfer offer
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn $900 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
- Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Member FDIC
Should you get the Chase Ink Business Cash or Chase Ink Business Unlimited?
The Chase Ink Business Cash is a valuable cash back card -- but what if you want a simpler way to earn?
It turns out that our favorite business card on the market, the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees), is offering the same limited-time welcome bonus as the Chase Ink Business Cash: $900 after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months. Both cards also come with no annual fee, flexible redemption options, and the same 0% intro APR offer.
The earning rates are different, however: The Chase Ink Business Unlimited has no bonus categories, and instead earns a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase. That's only a little higher than the Chase Ink Business Cash's 1% catch-all rate, but it's a difference that can add up if you're spending thousands of dollars outside of the Chase Ink Business Cash's bonus categories.
Whichever one you pick, the elevated bonuses on these cards are only available for a limited time. If you want to earn them, you'll want to apply soon.
If you're not quite sold on the Chase Ink Business Cash, check out this list of our favorite business cards to review some alternatives.
