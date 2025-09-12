The Chase Ink Business Cash Card's Sign-Up Bonus Just Went Up to $900. Should You Apply Now?

Looking for a way to earn cash back on business expenses? The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is here to help.

For a limited time, the Chase Ink Business Cash is offering an elevated $900 bonus after you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months. That's one of the highest welcome offers you'll ever see on a no-annual-fee credit card -- so if you've been thinking about applying, there's no better time than now.

Here's what you need to know about the Chase Ink Business Cash and its current welcome offer.

A $900 bonus, plus valuable earning rates

With the Chase Ink Business Cash, your $900 can be redeemed for cash back, gift cards, travel, or shopping with Amazon and PayPal, so you've got plenty of ways to help your business save. Spending $6,000 in 3 months is a reasonable requirement, too, meaning most will easily be able to earn this bonus.

The card also comes with some strong earning rates and perks. You'll earn:

5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year

2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year

1% cash back on all other purchases

After you hit the $25,000 spending cap on the bonus categories, you'll keep earning 1% on everything you buy.

Lastly, the Chase Ink Business Cash has a 0% introductory APR on purchases for the first 12 months. (The regular 17.49% - 25.49% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period.) If you want to save on big purchases over the next year, this card has you covered.

Don't wait -- start earning this limited-time bonus today. Read our full review of the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card to apply now.