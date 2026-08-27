The Chase Ink Business Cash Has a $1,000 Bonus Right Now. Is It Worth It?

Published on Aug. 27, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

If I offered you $1,000 to do something you were already going to do, would you take it? Of course you would. And that's exactly how I think about a good credit card welcome offer -- free money for spending you'd do anyway.

Right now, the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is running its biggest sign-up bonus ever. It stands out for two reasons:

First, there's a $0 annual fee, so every dollar of cash back stays in your pocket. Second, the welcome offer is a big one: Earn $750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.

How the $1,000 welcome offer works

The offer is straightforward, but the spending target isn't small. You'll want a decent amount of purchases on the horizon to earn it.

Here are the exact terms: earn $1,000 bonus cash back when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.

That works out to $2,000 a month in spending. For a lot of businesses, normal expenses might get you there without changing a thing. Or, for anyone stocking up on supplies or preordering a bunch before holiday season, you might hit it a lot quicker.

One more perk helps here: the card comes with a 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months (a 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR applies after). So if you're financing a big startup cost, that buys you breathing room while you chase the offer.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Apply Now for Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

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LIMITED-TIME OFFER

NEW: Earn $750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

16.74% - 24.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.

Earn 5% cash back in select business categories

Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.

Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back

  • If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% on gas and dining (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.

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    • Big cash back sign-up bonus
    • Office supply store rewards
    • Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
    • 0% intro APR offer
    • No annual fee
    • Low caps on bonus categories
    • No balance transfer offer
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Earn $750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening
    • Earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 in combined spend
    • Earn 2% cash back on dining and gas each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 spent in combined spend.
    • Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
    • Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
    • As a Chase cardmember, you’ll be automatically checked for a credit line increase at least every 6 months.
    • Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership.
    • No Annual Fee
    • 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
    • Member FDIC

What the rewards are worth long term

The Chase Ink Business Cash earned our Best Business Credit Card award for 2026. Beyond the welcome offer, it earns cash back on all your business spending.

Here are the cash back categories and earning rates:

  • 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
  • 2% cash back on on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
  • 1% cash back on all other purchases

The 5% tier is where this card can really earn big. If your business spends $1,500 a month on office supplies and phone and internet bills, that's $75 cash back monthly. Over a year, that adds up to around $900.

For a business card with a $0 annual fee, that's a huge reward haul.

Who the Chase Ink Business Cash is best for

If your business regularly spends on office supplies, this card is a perfect fit. It's also great if you have large cellphone and internet bills. Think office-based businesses, contractors with a large cellphone fleet, or anyone who buys a lot of supplies.

It's also a smart pick if you've got a big expense coming up. The card's 0% intro APR on purchases lets you spread out the cost of equipment, inventory, or software without paying interest.

And using it responsibly builds credit for your business, separate from your personal credit. Nearly half of small businesses that seek financing do so to fund growth or a new opportunity, according to the Federal Reserve -- a card like this helps you get there.

The Chase Ink Business Cash is less of a fit if most of your spending falls outside the 5% cash back categories. Once you pass the $25,000 cap in a category, the cash back rate drops to 1%.

A flat-rate alternative: the Chase Ink Business Unlimited

If your spending doesn't quite line up with those 5% categories, here's an alternative pick from Chase. The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) pays a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase, with no categories to track.

It has the same limited-time welcome offer, same $0 annual fee, and same intro APR offer.

If your business spends all over the place, a flat 1.5% often beats a 1% base rate with bonus categories you rarely use.

Limited-time Offer

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

LIMITED-TIME OFFER

NEW: Earn $750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

16.74% - 24.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.

Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back

  • This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.

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    • Big cash back sign-up bonus
    • Competitive cash back rate
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Free employee cards
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
    • Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
    • No Annual Fee
    • Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
    • Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
    • Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
    • With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
    • 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
    • Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
    • Member FDIC

The verdict: grab the $1,000 if the categories fit

The $1,000 welcome offer is one of the best welcome offers on any business card right now. As long as you've got $8,000 in spending lined up in the next 4 months, it's worth jumping on.

As for ongoing rewards, if your spending lands in the 5% categories, the Chase Ink Business Cash is a top pick for long-term rewards. If your spending is more scattered, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is a better fit.

See our list of the best business credit cards for 2026 to compare all your options and current offers.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.