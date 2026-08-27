The Chase Ink Business Cash Has a $1,000 Bonus Right Now. Is It Worth It?

If I offered you $1,000 to do something you were already going to do, would you take it? Of course you would. And that's exactly how I think about a good credit card welcome offer -- free money for spending you'd do anyway. Right now, the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is running its biggest sign-up bonus ever. It stands out for two reasons: First, there's a $0 annual fee, so every dollar of cash back stays in your pocket. Second, the welcome offer is a big one: Earn $750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening. How the $1,000 welcome offer works The offer is straightforward, but the spending target isn't small. You'll want a decent amount of purchases on the horizon to earn it. Here are the exact terms: earn $1,000 bonus cash back when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening. That works out to $2,000 a month in spending. For a lot of businesses, normal expenses might get you there without changing a thing. Or, for anyone stocking up on supplies or preordering a bunch before holiday season, you might hit it a lot quicker. One more perk helps here: the card comes with a 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months (a 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR applies after). So if you're financing a big startup cost, that buys you breathing room while you chase the offer.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Apply Now for Ink Business Cash® Credit Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Ink Business Cash® Credit Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees LIMITED-TIME OFFER NEW: Earn $750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening. Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 16.74% - 24.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn. Earn 5% cash back in select business categories Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening. Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back Bottom Line If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% on gas and dining (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big cash back sign-up bonus Office supply store rewards Internet, cable, and phone service rewards 0% intro APR offer No annual fee Low caps on bonus categories No balance transfer offer Foreign transaction fee

Card Details Earn $750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening Earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 in combined spend Earn 2% cash back on dining and gas each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 spent in combined spend. Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn. Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27. As a Chase cardmember, you’ll be automatically checked for a credit line increase at least every 6 months. Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership. No Annual Fee 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases Member FDIC



What the rewards are worth long term The Chase Ink Business Cash earned our Best Business Credit Card award for 2026. Beyond the welcome offer, it earns cash back on all your business spending. Here are the cash back categories and earning rates: 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year

2% cash back on on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year

1% cash back on all other purchases The 5% tier is where this card can really earn big. If your business spends $1,500 a month on office supplies and phone and internet bills, that's $75 cash back monthly. Over a year, that adds up to around $900. For a business card with a $0 annual fee, that's a huge reward haul. Who the Chase Ink Business Cash is best for If your business regularly spends on office supplies, this card is a perfect fit. It's also great if you have large cellphone and internet bills. Think office-based businesses, contractors with a large cellphone fleet, or anyone who buys a lot of supplies. It's also a smart pick if you've got a big expense coming up. The card's 0% intro APR on purchases lets you spread out the cost of equipment, inventory, or software without paying interest. And using it responsibly builds credit for your business, separate from your personal credit. Nearly half of small businesses that seek financing do so to fund growth or a new opportunity, according to the Federal Reserve -- a card like this helps you get there. The Chase Ink Business Cash is less of a fit if most of your spending falls outside the 5% cash back categories. Once you pass the $25,000 cap in a category, the cash back rate drops to 1%. A flat-rate alternative: the Chase Ink Business Unlimited If your spending doesn't quite line up with those 5% categories, here's an alternative pick from Chase. The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) pays a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase, with no categories to track. It has the same limited-time welcome offer, same $0 annual fee, and same intro APR offer. If your business spends all over the place, a flat 1.5% often beats a 1% base rate with bonus categories you rarely use.

Limited-time Offer Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Excellent

= Good

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees LIMITED-TIME OFFER NEW: Earn $750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening. Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 16.74% - 24.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening. Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back Bottom Line This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big cash back sign-up bonus Competitive cash back rate Great intro APR No annual fee Free employee cards No bonus categories Foreign transaction fee

Card Details Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business No Annual Fee Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control. Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information. 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27. Member FDIC

