The Chase Ink Business Unlimited Could Earn You $1,300+ in 2026

Some business cards are built for very specific spending categories. Others just work everywhere and are better for business owners or freelancers who want to just earn rewards without having to think too hard about it.

That's the appeal of the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees).

If your business spending is spread across lots of categories -- or you simply don't want to track caps and bonus buckets -- this card can be an easy, high-value choice.

Here's how you could realistically earn $1,300+ in 2026 with this card as a new user, and pay no annual fee.

Begin with the welcome offer

Right now, the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card has a very attractive welcome offer for new cardholders.

Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

That's a pretty huge bonus for a no-annual-fee card.

To make sure you meet the required spending, run all your business expenses through the card as soon as you get access. Insurance, inventory, software, gas and travel expenses -- it adds up quickly once you're intentional about routing spending through one place.