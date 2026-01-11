The Chase Ink Business Unlimited Could Earn You $1,300+ in 2026

Published on Jan. 11, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

Some business cards are built for very specific spending categories. Others just work everywhere and are better for business owners or freelancers who want to just earn rewards without having to think too hard about it.

That's the appeal of the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees).

If your business spending is spread across lots of categories -- or you simply don't want to track caps and bonus buckets -- this card can be an easy, high-value choice.

Here's how you could realistically earn $1,300+ in 2026 with this card as a new user, and pay no annual fee.

Begin with the welcome offer

Right now, the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card has a very attractive welcome offer for new cardholders.

Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

That's a pretty huge bonus for a no-annual-fee card.

To make sure you meet the required spending, run all your business expenses through the card as soon as you get access. Insurance, inventory, software, gas and travel expenses -- it adds up quickly once you're intentional about routing spending through one place.

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

16.99% - 24.99% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business. Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.

Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Earn $750 bonus cash back

  • This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $750 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.

    Read Full Review
    • Big cash back sign-up bonus
    • Competitive cash back rate
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Free employee cards
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
    • Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
    • No Annual Fee
    • Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
    • Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
    • Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
    • With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
    • 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
    • Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
    • Member FDIC

A realistic $550+ in ongoing cash back

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card is basically a flat-rate small business credit card that gives you the same cash back percentage on every purchase.

You'll earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, with no spending caps or categories to worry about.

Assume your business spends about $3,000 per month across a mix of expenses. Over a year, that's $36,000 in spending. And at 1.5% cash back, that earns $540.

Now adding the welcome bonus, the total first year would be nearly $1,300 in total cash back rewards.

Higher spending can certainly earn more -- just like the card name, the amount you can earn is "unlimited." To figure out your earning potential just take your annual business spending and multiply it by the 1.5% rewards rate.

And since there's no annual fee, all the cash back you earn is pure upside.

When another Ink card makes more sense

If your business spending easily fits inside bonus categories (like dining, gas or office supplies, etc), cards like the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) might give you higher upside.

For example, if $10,000 of your annual spending falls into a category earning 5% cash back, that's $500 in rewards from that one bucket alone.

But if your spending is spread across all types of categories, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited might give you more rewards (and more peace of mind!).

Let your everyday spending do more in 2026

If you've been meaning to open a new business card for 2026 and want something simple, reliable, and rewarding, this card is a great pick.

The welcome offer does a lot of the heavy lifting up front. After that, the unlimited cash back keeps working with every swipe.

Read our full Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card review to learn more and apply in minutes.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.