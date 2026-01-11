The Chase Ink Business Unlimited Could Earn You $1,300+ in 2026
Some business cards are built for very specific spending categories. Others just work everywhere and are better for business owners or freelancers who want to just earn rewards without having to think too hard about it.
That's the appeal of the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees).
If your business spending is spread across lots of categories -- or you simply don't want to track caps and bonus buckets -- this card can be an easy, high-value choice.
Here's how you could realistically earn $1,300+ in 2026 with this card as a new user, and pay no annual fee.
Begin with the welcome offer
Right now, the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card has a very attractive welcome offer for new cardholders.
Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
That's a pretty huge bonus for a no-annual-fee card.
To make sure you meet the required spending, run all your business expenses through the card as soon as you get access. Insurance, inventory, software, gas and travel expenses -- it adds up quickly once you're intentional about routing spending through one place.
A realistic $550+ in ongoing cash back
The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card is basically a flat-rate small business credit card that gives you the same cash back percentage on every purchase.
You'll earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, with no spending caps or categories to worry about.
Assume your business spends about $3,000 per month across a mix of expenses. Over a year, that's $36,000 in spending. And at 1.5% cash back, that earns $540.
Now adding the welcome bonus, the total first year would be nearly $1,300 in total cash back rewards.
Higher spending can certainly earn more -- just like the card name, the amount you can earn is "unlimited." To figure out your earning potential just take your annual business spending and multiply it by the 1.5% rewards rate.
And since there's no annual fee, all the cash back you earn is pure upside.
When another Ink card makes more sense
If your business spending easily fits inside bonus categories (like dining, gas or office supplies, etc), cards like the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) might give you higher upside.
For example, if $10,000 of your annual spending falls into a category earning 5% cash back, that's $500 in rewards from that one bucket alone.
But if your spending is spread across all types of categories, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited might give you more rewards (and more peace of mind!).
Let your everyday spending do more in 2026
If you've been meaning to open a new business card for 2026 and want something simple, reliable, and rewarding, this card is a great pick.
The welcome offer does a lot of the heavy lifting up front. After that, the unlimited cash back keeps working with every swipe.
Read our full Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card review to learn more and apply in minutes.
Our Research Expert