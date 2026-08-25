The Chase Sapphire Preferred Bonus Is Worth up to $1,125 Toward Travel. Here's How to Get It
I review credit cards for a living, and even without the welcome offer, I'd still recommend the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) to most travelers. It's a long-term keeper and a crowd favorite in the points community.
But if you've never held it before, the welcome offer is worth earning. New cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, or up to $1,125 using Points Boost for certain travel bookings. Here's the math, and how to earn the bonus.
How to earn the 75,000 bonus points
The offer has one clear spending requirement. You'll earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
That works out to about $1,667 a month. For a lot of households, that's just normal spending run through one card. Groceries, gas, dining, and a bill or two can get you there.
Or, if your everyday spending won't cover it, you can time the card application around a big planned expense. For example, I just booked a vacation package to Mexico with my family for about $4,000. That single purchase gets me most of the way there.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Emergency Evacuation and Transportation and more
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for 12 months when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
One catch: Chase enforces a once-per-lifetime restriction for welcome offers on individual Sapphire cards. So if you've ever earned this card's bonus before, you may not be eligible.
How much 75,000 bonus points are worth
At baseline value, Chase Ultimate Rewards points are valued at $0.01 each.
So 75,000 bonus points equals at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, no strategy required. You can redeem points for gift cards, cash back, credits against recent purchases, or booking trips through Chase Travel.
That alone is an amazing deal on a card that only costs $95 annually.
Travel is where the points can stretch even further. Chase's Points Boost feature makes your rewards worth up to 1.5X on select hotels and flights through Chase Travel. At that rate, 75,000 bonus points can cover up to $1,125 in travel.
Points Boost is worth a quick strategy note. If you spot a boosted deal at 1.5X on a trip you already want, that's a great time to splurge and cash in big.
But don't feel pressured into booking higher-end trips if it doesn't make sense for the way you travel. Booking cheaper trips at a lower redemption value is fine too. Sometimes more travel beats squeezing every last cent out of your points.
The $100 hotel credit can cover the $95 annual fee by itself
The Chase Sapphire Preferred went through a benefits refresh earlier this year.
One of the upgraded perks is it now includes $100 in statement credits each year for hotels booked through Chase Travel.
Lined up against the $95 annual fee, the card basically pays for itself each year easily. One hotel night booked through the portal can wipe out the entire cost. Everything after that is upside.
Where the card earns most on daily spending
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card earns higher reward rates across several bonus categories. Here are the earning rates:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)
- 3X points on gas & EV charging, including Costco
- 3X points on vacation homes like Airbnb and Vrbo
- 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases
If you're using this card as your default payment for everything, you'll rack up a ton of points each year. Especially if the bulk of your spending lands in those 3X categories.
Cover your next holiday
Here's my honest take: the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is the travel card I recommend most, and it's not even close. The welcome offer makes year one a no-brainer, but the real magic is that it stays worth holding long after the bonus is gone.
Earn the bonus, book a trip you're excited about, and let the points carry you somewhere good this holiday season.
Compare all the top credit card welcome offers you can apply for right now.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.