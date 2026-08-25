The Chase Sapphire Preferred Bonus Is Worth up to $1,125 Toward Travel. Here's How to Get It

I review credit cards for a living, and even without the welcome offer, I'd still recommend the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) to most travelers. It's a long-term keeper and a crowd favorite in the points community.

But if you've never held it before, the welcome offer is worth earning. New cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, or up to $1,125 using Points Boost for certain travel bookings. Here's the math, and how to earn the bonus.

How to earn the 75,000 bonus points

The offer has one clear spending requirement. You'll earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

That works out to about $1,667 a month. For a lot of households, that's just normal spending run through one card. Groceries, gas, dining, and a bill or two can get you there.

Or, if your everyday spending won't cover it, you can time the card application around a big planned expense. For example, I just booked a vacation package to Mexico with my family for about $4,000. That single purchase gets me most of the way there.