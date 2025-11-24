The Chase Sapphire Preferred Could Save You More Than $1,000 on Travel This Year
Earlier this year, a friend asked me which travel card to get. I told her the same thing I tell almost everyone starting out. Start with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).
It isn't flashy. It doesn't come with premium lounge access or a sky-high annual fee. But the value is real, and it's surprisingly easy to unlock more than $1,000 in savings in your first year.
The welcome bonus is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value
New cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That bonus is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.
That alone covers the $95 annual fee several times over. And if you transfer those points to one of Chase's airline or hotel partners, you can often stretch them even further. A single transfer can turn those points into a domestic round-trip or a few nights in a mid-tier hotel.
It's one of the strongest entry-level bonuses in travel right now.
The $50 hotel credit cuts the fee in half
Every year, Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders get a $50 statement credit for hotel bookings made through Chase Travel. It's automatic. Just book a hotel through the portal and the credit appears on your account.
That effectively lowers the card's net cost to $45.
Everyday spending earns valuable points
The card's rewards categories are easy to use. You earn:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
Most people earn well over $300 in annual travel value through everyday spending alone.
You also get a small boost each account anniversary. Chase gives you bonus points equal to 10% of what you spent in the previous year. It's not huge, but it's free value people often forget about.
Soft travel protections can save you hundreds
This is where the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card quietly punches above its weight. You get trip delay reimbursement, baggage delay insurance, purchase protection, auto rental coverage, and trip interruption insurance.
These aren't benefits you plan to use. But if your flight gets canceled or your bags go missing, they can save you money and headaches.
Most credit cards at this price don't offer this level of protection.
Add it up and the value stacks quickly
If you combine the welcome bonus, the hotel credit, and a year of regular spending, you're looking at more than $1,100 in travel value. That's before you factor in potential transfer partner sweet spots or Points Boost opportunities.
It's the reason this card has stayed near the top of every travel card list for years. It consistently delivers more value than it costs.
If you're planning trips in 2026 or just want your everyday spending to work harder, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is worth a look. You can read our full review and apply for the card here.
