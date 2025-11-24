The Chase Sapphire Preferred Could Save You More Than $1,000 on Travel This Year

Earlier this year, a friend asked me which travel card to get. I told her the same thing I tell almost everyone starting out. Start with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).

It isn't flashy. It doesn't come with premium lounge access or a sky-high annual fee. But the value is real, and it's surprisingly easy to unlock more than $1,000 in savings in your first year.

The welcome bonus is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value

New cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That bonus is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.

That alone covers the $95 annual fee several times over. And if you transfer those points to one of Chase's airline or hotel partners, you can often stretch them even further. A single transfer can turn those points into a domestic round-trip or a few nights in a mid-tier hotel.

It's one of the strongest entry-level bonuses in travel right now.