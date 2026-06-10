The Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Getting a Massive Upgrade on June 15. Here's What You Need to Know

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) has long been one of my go-to travel card recommendations. It's easy to use, earns flexible rewards, and has an annual fee of just $95.

Now, it's getting even better.

On June 15, the card is getting its most significant refresh in years: new earning categories, a valuable perk, and a hotel credit that's worth twice as much as before. It was already one of the best cards in its price range -- now, I'd say it's easily the top of its class.

Here's a full breakdown of what's changing on the Chase Sapphire Preferred.

Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh: What's changing

Here are all the big-picture changes coming on the Chase Sapphire Preferred:

New earning categories

The refreshed Chase Sapphire Preferred will earn 3X points on gas and EV charging (including at Costco), plus 3X points on vacation rental stays like Airbnb.

Together, the perks make the Chase Sapphire Preferred even more travel-friendly than before. Forget saving on just flights and hotels -- you'll now earn valuable rewards while you're on the road or crashing at a Vrbo.

A bigger hotel credit

The Chase Sapphire Preferred's existing $50 annual credit on hotel stays booked through Chase Travel is doubling to $100. That's enough to cover the card's $95 annual fee on its own.

It still applies only to hotel stays booked through the Chase Travel portal. But $100 can cover a meaningful chunk of a single night's stay, and it's applied automatically to applicable purchases.

$120 TSA PreCheck® reimbursement

The card is also adding a $120 TSA PreCheck® credit, which essentially covers the full cost of enrollment or renewal. Again, if you use this perk alone, you're already making up for the $95 annual fee in your first year.

This puts the Chase Sapphire Preferred neck-and-neck with something like the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, which also offers a $120 TSA PreCheck credit for a $95 annual fee.

Emergency evacuation coverage

New emergency evacuation and transportation protections are being added to the card's travel insurance suite. The details will matter here -- no word yet on coverage limits or terms and conditions -- but this could be another meaningful addition for travelers.

A limited-time welcome bonus

Finally, keep an eye out for a possible limited-time welcome bonus alongside this refresh. If it's anything like previous offers, it could be another big reason to hit that apply button.