The Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Getting a Massive Upgrade on June 15. Here's What You Need to Know
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) has long been one of my go-to travel card recommendations. It's easy to use, earns flexible rewards, and has an annual fee of just $95.
Now, it's getting even better.
On June 15, the card is getting its most significant refresh in years: new earning categories, a valuable perk, and a hotel credit that's worth twice as much as before. It was already one of the best cards in its price range -- now, I'd say it's easily the top of its class.
Here's a full breakdown of what's changing on the Chase Sapphire Preferred.
Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh: What's changing
Here are all the big-picture changes coming on the Chase Sapphire Preferred:
New earning categories
The refreshed Chase Sapphire Preferred will earn 3X points on gas and EV charging (including at Costco), plus 3X points on vacation rental stays like Airbnb.
Together, the perks make the Chase Sapphire Preferred even more travel-friendly than before. Forget saving on just flights and hotels -- you'll now earn valuable rewards while you're on the road or crashing at a Vrbo.
A bigger hotel credit
The Chase Sapphire Preferred's existing $50 annual credit on hotel stays booked through Chase Travel is doubling to $100. That's enough to cover the card's $95 annual fee on its own.
It still applies only to hotel stays booked through the Chase Travel portal. But $100 can cover a meaningful chunk of a single night's stay, and it's applied automatically to applicable purchases.
$120 TSA PreCheck® reimbursement
The card is also adding a $120 TSA PreCheck® credit, which essentially covers the full cost of enrollment or renewal. Again, if you use this perk alone, you're already making up for the $95 annual fee in your first year.
This puts the Chase Sapphire Preferred neck-and-neck with something like the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, which also offers a $120 TSA PreCheck credit for a $95 annual fee.
Emergency evacuation coverage
New emergency evacuation and transportation protections are being added to the card's travel insurance suite. The details will matter here -- no word yet on coverage limits or terms and conditions -- but this could be another meaningful addition for travelers.
A limited-time welcome bonus
Finally, keep an eye out for a possible limited-time welcome bonus alongside this refresh. If it's anything like previous offers, it could be another big reason to hit that apply button.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
Two Chase Sapphire Preferred downgrades coming this fall
It's not all good news with this update. There are a couple negative changes coming later this year, on Oct. 1, that are worth knowing about, too.
First, the card's 10% anniversary bonus is going away. Right now, cardholders receive a 10% points bonus each year based on their prior year's spending -- so if you spent $25,000, you'd get 2,500 bonus points at renewal. That benefit is being eliminated entirely, which can be a pretty big deal depending on how much you spend with your card.
Second, Chase transfers to Hyatt are getting worse. Right now, Chase Ultimate Rewards points transfer to World of Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio, making it one of Chase's more valuable travel partners. Starting Oct. 1, that ratio shifts to 4:3, meaning every 4 Chase points will get you just 3 Hyatt points. That's a significant devaluation.
What's staying the same
The rest of the Chase Sapphire Preferred's value prop isn't changing. You'll still get flexible travel rewards, tons of travel and purchase protections, and valuable earning rates like:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
And perhaps most crucially of all, you'll still pay a $95 annual fee. Considering the card has $220 in first-year credits alone, that's a pretty good deal.
Want to learn more about the new and improved Chase Sapphire Preferred? Check out our full card review and see if it's right for you today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Hyatt Hotels. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.