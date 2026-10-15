The Chase Sapphire Preferred Is the Must-Have Travel Card of 2026. Here's Why

I closed my Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) a few months before Chase refreshed the benefits. Just my luck… The very two things that made me cancel the card were fixed in the update! 🤦‍♂️

Here's the short version. The Chase Sapphire Preferred is worth it in 2026 if you book even one hotel night a year through Chase Travel and spend real money on gas and dining. The $100 hotel credit covers the $95 annual fee by itself.

My gripes were simple. The old $50 hotel credit didn't come close to covering the fee, and outside of travel and dining, the earning rates were meh. Chase's 2026 update fixed both.

The $100 hotel credit now justifies the $95 annual fee

The Chase Sapphire Preferred's $100 hotel credit can wipe out the annual fee with a single booking.

You get up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays booked through Chase Travel.

For my family, that's an easy perk to use. Every summer we take a 20-hour road trip to Montana, and we stop for one night to break up the trip. We pick any commuter hotel, since we're just sleeping there and not hitting the pool or anything fancy.

The catch is that booking the hotel has to go through Chase Travel. Not a big deal, because I've found mostly the same pricing as booking direct or from deal sites. If you book on a generic travel site (like Priceline or Expedia), the credit doesn't apply.

3X points on gas, dining, and travel nets me $457 a year

The Chase Sapphire Preferred now earns 3X points on gas & EV charging. And that fixes the other gripe I had with the old version.

In California, I'm paying $6 to $7 a gallon right now. Even though I work from home, I still spend about $200 a month on gas, which isn't even two fill-ups in our Sienna.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred also pays 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs) and 3X points on vacation homes. Travel booked through Chase Travel earns 5X.

Here's the math that makes the card worth it for me again. I'm valuing each point at $0.01 and only counting gas, dining, and flights. This is what my rewards would look like over a year: