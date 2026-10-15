The Chase Sapphire Preferred Is the Must-Have Travel Card of 2026. Here's Why
I closed my Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) a few months before Chase refreshed the benefits. Just my luck… The very two things that made me cancel the card were fixed in the update! 🤦♂️
Here's the short version. The Chase Sapphire Preferred is worth it in 2026 if you book even one hotel night a year through Chase Travel and spend real money on gas and dining. The $100 hotel credit covers the $95 annual fee by itself.
My gripes were simple. The old $50 hotel credit didn't come close to covering the fee, and outside of travel and dining, the earning rates were meh. Chase's 2026 update fixed both.
The $100 hotel credit now justifies the $95 annual fee
The Chase Sapphire Preferred's $100 hotel credit can wipe out the annual fee with a single booking.
You get up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays booked through Chase Travel.
For my family, that's an easy perk to use. Every summer we take a 20-hour road trip to Montana, and we stop for one night to break up the trip. We pick any commuter hotel, since we're just sleeping there and not hitting the pool or anything fancy.
The catch is that booking the hotel has to go through Chase Travel. Not a big deal, because I've found mostly the same pricing as booking direct or from deal sites. If you book on a generic travel site (like Priceline or Expedia), the credit doesn't apply.
3X points on gas, dining, and travel nets me $457 a year
The Chase Sapphire Preferred now earns 3X points on gas & EV charging. And that fixes the other gripe I had with the old version.
In California, I'm paying $6 to $7 a gallon right now. Even though I work from home, I still spend about $200 a month on gas, which isn't even two fill-ups in our Sienna.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred also pays 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs) and 3X points on vacation homes. Travel booked through Chase Travel earns 5X.
Here's the math that makes the card worth it for me again. I'm valuing each point at $0.01 and only counting gas, dining, and flights. This is what my rewards would look like over a year:
|Spending
|My Yearly Spend
|Points Earned
|Rewards Value
|Gas (3X)
|$2,400
|7,200
|$72
|Dining (3X)
|$6,000
|18,000
|$180
|Flights booked through Chase Travel (5X)
|$4,000
|20,000
|$200
|Hotel credit
|—
|—
|$100
|Total
|$12,400
|$552
Subtract the $95 fee and I'm up $457 a year.
A flat 2% cash back card would earn $248 on that same $12,400 spent, so the Chase Sapphire Preferred nearly doubles it.
Note, the $4,000 in flights is a normal year for us. But in 2026 I've actually spent closer to $7,000 on flights with my family of four on trips to Mexico, Alaska, and Montana. Our baby just turned 2, so he needs his own ticket going forward.
Dining is a big piece for us too. We only eat out a few times a month, but we go big when we do. I just dropped $277 on brunch with friends in Venice Beach last weekend!
The Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 1X on all other purchases, so I don't plan to use it for general spending. That said, it works great as a single card strategy if you want to keep it simple.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes at top brands, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases.
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel.
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer: $750+ in Chase Travel℠ value
- Anniversary hotel credit: $100
- TSA Precheck® reimbursement: credit up to $120
- Point value: 1.5x Points Boost (select hotels & flights)
- Gas rewards: 3x points
- Dining rewards: 3x points
- $95 annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes at top brands, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases.
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Emergency Evacuation and Transportation, and more.
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $180.
- Complimentary DashPass membership, a $120 value for 12 months. Enjoy $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible DoorDash orders, plus exclusive Chase savings on grocery, everyday essentials, and more. Activate by 12/31/29.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs.
- Member FDIC
More perks that cover your whole family's trip
The Chase Sapphire Preferred's travel perks matter when you're traveling with kids. The card reimburses up to $120 every four years for a Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS application fee.
My Global Entry renewal is coming up, so that one's basically free money.
A quick family travel tip I learned the hard way. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, kids under 18 apply free if a parent has Global Entry or applies at the same time. I never added my boys, and it held us up coming home from Mexico last month. So if you're a new applicant and have kids, do it all together the first time.
You also get trip cancellation and interruption insurance, auto rental coverage, and emergency evacuation protection.
Add a year of DashPass, a $120 value if you activate by 12/31/29. There's also a year of Apple TV, a $180 value if you activate by Dec. 31, 2026.
None of these perks are headline features. But still valuable for some families that already use that stuff.
What you give up: no lounge access and two 2026 cuts
The Chase Sapphire Preferred doesn't come with airport lounge access.
Honestly, I think lounges are a bit of a tease. They're great for solo frequent flyers. But for families they don't work well unless you're OK paying additional costs for kids. Plus, you've got to plan ahead and be assigned to the right terminals with lounges in them.
Two downgrades to this card also took effect Oct. 1, 2026. The 10% anniversary points bonus is gone, and transfers to Hyatt now convert at 4:3 instead of 1:1.
Losing the anniversary bonus stings a little. The Hyatt change didn't touch me, since I've never transferred points to a travel partner. If you're a points-transfer pro, factor it in, but for most people the bigger hotel credit more than makes up for it.
The welcome offer is a fast start
Right now you can earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Redeemed at a $0.01 value per point, that's at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, which is more than seven years of annual fees. Of course, you'll want to have the spending lined up to meet the $5,000 minimum spend.
It makes sense to time your application before a big trip or a holiday booking so you can get there without trying too hard.
One honest note: Chase decides who gets the offer, and former cardholders like me may not qualify. I'd be keeping the card for the long-term rewards either way.
Why this is the travel card I'd recommend in 2026
The Chase Sapphire Preferred can justify its fee with one hotel night. Then all the other perks are gravy.
It won't get you into a lounge, and a flat-rate card still wins on everyday spending. But for a family that road-trips, eats out, and flies a few times a year, it's not even close.
If you want to see how it stacks up, check out the best travel credit cards of 2026.
FAQs
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If you want to downgrade the Chase Sapphire Preferred, just call Chase and ask for a product change to a no-annual-fee Chase card. Downgrading keeps your account age and credit line, which helps your credit. It also beats closing the card outright, which is what I should have done.
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No, the Chase Sapphire Preferred doesn't charge foreign transaction fees. That makes it a good card to carry abroad, whether you're paying for tacos in Mexico or a hotel in Europe.
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No, Chase Sapphire Preferred points don't expire as long as your account stays open. If you close the card, you can lose any points you haven't redeemed or moved. So use them first or switch to another Chase card instead of canceling.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends Hyatt Hotels. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.