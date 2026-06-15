The Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Became the Must-Have Travel Card of 2026
Anyone who loves easy travel rewards, listen up: The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) can no longer be ignored.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred has been a top travel card for a while now, with strong perks and earning rates for a $95 annual fee. But with its recent refresh, it's even better -- in my opinion, it's now the best card at its price point, full stop.
Here's a full breakdown of what's changing on the Chase Sapphire Preferred.
Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh: Unlock new perks and earning rates
The Chase Sapphire Preferred was already the cream of the travel card crop, and its new perks make it even better. Here's a rundown of the card's benefits, with new additions in bold:
- $120 Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS credit every four years
- $100 annual credit on hotels booked through Chase Travel (up from $50)
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)
- 3X points on gas & EV charging
- 3X points on vacation homes (like Airbnb and Vrbo)
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
- Travel and purchase protections
- Emergency evacuation and transportation protections
Best of all, the card's annual fee isn't changing: It'll still cost $95 a year. Usually an update like this comes with a hefty price hike, but not this time.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points
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This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel, gas, and dining rewards, and a $100 annual hotel credit. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
Grab the limited-time welcome offer
Several extra perks, no annual fee increase -- the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is already looking like a real winner. But what if I told you that it's also offering a boosted limited-time welcome bonus for new cardholders?
Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's a bonus worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value, making the card's first-year value skyrocket.
Two downgrades worth knowing about
The Chase Sapphire Preferred update does come with a couple downsides, though. Keep in mind that starting Oct. 1:
- The card's 10% anniversary bonus is going away. That means you'll no longer receive a 10% points bonus each year based on how much you spent the year prior -- a big deal, if you rack up a lot of points on your card.
- Chase points will transfer to Hyatt at a 4:3 ratio, rather than a 1:1 ratio. That means your points will effectively be 25% less valuable if you move them to Hyatt.
If you ask me, the card's upgrades definitely make up for the things it's losing -- but if you love Hyatt and rely heavily on the anniversary bonus, you might feel differently.
Who is the new Chase Sapphire Preferred right for?
The refreshed Chase Sapphire Preferred is a great fit for anyone who wants flexible travel rewards without paying a premium annual fee. If you're already spending on dining and travel -- including gas and vacation rentals -- the earning rates can easily cover the cost of the card.
The card's two credits make it a no-brainer, too. The flexible $100 hotel credit is applied automatically, and the $120 TSA PreCheck® credit can make airport security a breeze.
Where it gets more complicated is for Hyatt loyalists. If you've built a redemption strategy around transferring Chase points to Hyatt, the Oct. 1 ratio change -- from 1:1 to 4:3 -- can put a big dent in your savings. That's not a reason to abandon the card entirely, but it's worth factoring in.
For most people, though, the math still works comfortably in the Chase Sapphire Preferred's favor. Between the hotel credit, TSA PreCheck® reimbursement, and a limited-time welcome bonus that sweetens the deal even further, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is as easy a sell as it's ever been, if not more so.
Ready to see how you can save with the Chase Sapphire Preferred? Read our full card review and see if it's right for you now.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Hyatt Hotels. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.