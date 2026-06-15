The Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Became the Must-Have Travel Card of 2026

Anyone who loves easy travel rewards, listen up: The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) can no longer be ignored.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred has been a top travel card for a while now, with strong perks and earning rates for a $95 annual fee. But with its recent refresh, it's even better -- in my opinion, it's now the best card at its price point, full stop.

Here's a full breakdown of what's changing on the Chase Sapphire Preferred.

Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh: Unlock new perks and earning rates

The Chase Sapphire Preferred was already the cream of the travel card crop, and its new perks make it even better. Here's a rundown of the card's benefits, with new additions in bold:

$120 Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS credit every four years

$100 annual credit on hotels booked through Chase Travel (up from $50)

(up from $50) 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)

3X points on gas & EV charging

3X points on vacation homes (like Airbnb and Vrbo)

2X points on all other travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases

Travel and purchase protections

Emergency evacuation and transportation protections

Best of all, the card's annual fee isn't changing: It'll still cost $95 a year. Usually an update like this comes with a hefty price hike, but not this time.